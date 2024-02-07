;
Business

CapitaLand Investment acquires 3 properties in Singapore and Thailand

ByMary Alavanza

February 7, 2024
Artist’s impression of OMEGA 1 Bang Na, Thailand

SINGAPORE: CapitaLand Investment acquires three properties in Singapore and Thailand. The acquisitions include two industrial properties in Singapore, managed by Extra Space Asia (ESA), and a freehold greenfield site in Bangkok, Thailand, acquired by CapitaLand SEA Logistics Fund (CSLF), The Edge Singapore reports.

CapitaLand Investment’s recent acquisitions come after the CapitaLand Wellness Fund concluded a collaborative purchase of a freehold lodging property in Singapore last month.

Read also: Ascott, C-WELL acquire lodging property, to relaunch under lyf brand with equal stake

The ESA-managed industrial properties, set to expand CLI’s footprint in Singapore, will see approximately 320,000 sq ft in gross floor area added to ESA’s portfolio by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

The plan is to convert these assets into self-storage facilities, offering air-conditioned units and amenities for wine storage, thus meeting the growing demand for storage solutions in the region.

In Thailand, CLI is venturing into the logistics sector with the acquisition of the OMEGA 1 Bang Na site.

See also  Capitaland subsidiary to acquire 3 industrial facilities in India for $43.2M

CSLF, responsible for this acquisition, plans to develop a cutting-edge automated logistics campus spanning 2.47 million sq ft. The campus will boast advanced features, including an automated storage and retrieval system capable of accommodating over 150,000 pallet positions.

Upon completion, the OMEGA 1 Bang Na site is slated to become Thailand’s largest standalone warehouse, operated by Ally Logistic Property.

Construction is set to commence in the first half of 2024, with the first phase expected to be finalised by 2026.

The total investment value of the three acquisitions, plus the one from last month, amounts to approximately S$700 million, amplifying CLI’s funds under management in the region to S$1.2 billion.

Patricia Goh, CEO of CLI Southeast Asia Investment, anticipates that these acquisitions will catalyse the next growth phase for CLI-managed funds.

Goh said, “By combining our skill sets of value creation with best-in-class operating capabilities and drawing on the sector-specific industry knowledge of our capital partners and operators, these funds are poised to contribute positively to our fee-related earnings and deliver sustainable returns to our investors.”

See also  Crash Landing on You star buys SGD19 million building in Seoul

On the stock market front, shares in CLI closed at S$2.88 on February 7 at 4:47 p.m. SGT. /TISG

Read also: CapitaLand Ascott Trust is set to divest Citadines for S$148 million

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Straco Corporation sees drop in revenue and profit for 3QFY2024 and 9M2024

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Tony Fernandes: “No one has really done a low-cost hub” — AirAsia plans to create a low-cost version of Dubai-style hub in KL & Bangkok

November 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Nearly 40% of APAC marketing chiefs pin their ABM hopes on Singapore

November 23, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

SG Politics

Leadership transition complete as SM Lee steps aside and endorses PM Wong as next PAP’s sec-gen

November 24, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean in his 30s says he feels left behind in life because even with “2 jobs, I can barely provide for my parents”

November 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

EXPOSED: What to do when a colleague hijacks your brilliant idea and takes credit for it

November 24, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid’s employer says, “A grocery store staff shamed their helper by calling her fat multiple times”

November 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.