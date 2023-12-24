Entertainment

Cameron Diaz reacts to rumour that she quit acting because of Jamie Foxx’s on-set meltdown

ByLydia Koh

December 24, 2023
cameron-diaz-reacts-to-rumour-that-she-quit-acting-because-of-jamie-foxx’s-on-set-meltdown

Cameron, Diaz

Cameron Diaz recently addressed rumours surrounding Jamie Foxx’s alleged behavior on the set of “Back in Action,” which supposedly led her to quit acting again. On Molly Sims’ podcast, she expressed frustration over false claims that the set was troubled due to Foxx, vehemently refuting these assertions.

Diaz, 51, praised Foxx, emphasizing his talent and character, and debunked rumors of him causing her departure from acting. She admitted to some “hiccups” on set, including Foxx’s unexpected weeks-long hospitalization, but dismissed any suggestion that it influenced her decision to step away from acting.

Photo: Instagram/Jamie Foxx

Diaz said that Foxx handled the situation with grace

While acknowledging challenges during filming, Diaz maintained that Foxx handled the situation with grace despite public scrutiny. She clarified that the only delay she experienced was due to Foxx’s health issues, which she respectfully chose not to discuss further.

“Back in Action” marked Diaz’s return to Hollywood after a hiatus starting in 2014 for family reasons. This film also marks her third collaboration with Foxx, following their work in “Any Given Sunday” and “Annie.”

Illness that temporarily affected his mobility

Foxx, 56, briefly addressed his undisclosed illness that temporarily affected his mobility. He acknowledged the difficulty of his experience but didn’t reveal specifics about his diagnosis, instead expressing gratitude for overcoming tough times during an acceptance speech.

Both Diaz and Foxx have encountered speculation and reports, but Diaz’s recent statements aim to dispel misconceptions about their working relationship on the set of “Back in Action.”

Read More News

Marvel and Disney dropped Jonathan Majors after he was found guilty of assault

Cover Photo: IG

The post Cameron Diaz reacts to rumour that she quit acting because of Jamie Foxx’s on-set meltdown appeared first on The Independent News.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Aespawesome surprise! — aespa unleashes charm bombs in solo tracks, dropping it on Oct 9

October 7, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Asia

Fugitive father seen with his children in New Zealand wilderness

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Nepalese teen breaks record by climbing world’s highest peaks

October 10, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
In the Hood

Woman feels stressed because her neighbours continuously burn strong incense in the hallway and were caught trimming parts of her mum’s plant

October 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Travel

Travellers, heads up! SIA, Scoot to offer over 420,000 discounted tickets from Oct 25 for as low as S$71

October 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.