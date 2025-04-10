The Independent Logo
SG News

Calvin Cheng &#8220;deeply remorseful&#8221; about Gaza remarks, seeks reconciliation and healing

Photo: Calvin Cheng FB

Singapore Politics

Calvin Cheng “deeply remorseful” about Gaza remarks, seeks reconciliation and healing

Author AvatarJewel Stolarchuk
|April 11, 2025

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng has expressed remorse about his comment that local activists who advocate for Palestine should be sent to Gaza, amid mounting public outrage.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday (10 Apr), Mr Cheng said that he met two elders who sit on the council of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore to discuss the remarks on Wednesday (9 Apr). Acknowledging that his initial post had “caused hurt and anger, especially within the Muslim community in Singapore,” Mr Cheng said he told the elders that he
“had not intended to attack any community or faith.”

He clarified that his comments were aimed at the Monday for Palestine group, which consists of activists from different racial and religious backgrounds. Sharing that he was “upset” with the group’s “disruptive activism,” Mr Cheng reiterated that his remarks “were not targeted at the Muslim community.”

Regardless, Mr Cheng said he told the two elders that he “should have been more sensitive with my remarks.” He added, “I should not have said (even in jest) that people should go to a conflict zone. I told the Ustazs that I am deeply remorseful about my remarks suggesting that our people go to a conflict zone. They advised me to be more sensitive in the future, in what I say.”

Expressing gratitude to the elders for meeting with him and speaking about “reconciliation and healing,” Mr Cheng added that he “had to continue legal actions” against individuals who had attributed damaging statements he had not said to him.

An hour after he published his post, Mr Cheng added in a comment, “Let’s reconcile, heal and move forward.”

The apology has been welcomed by some online but others are asking him to drop the lawsuits and forgive, just as he seeks forgiveness.

Interestingly, Mr Cheng’s post comes just a day after Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli condemned the controversial remarks the ex-NMP had made. Calling such comments “unacceptable,” Mr Masagos asserted that Mr Cheng has crossed a line and warned that such “uncivil” remarks can be “deeply hurtful” to the Malay-Muslim community.

While the Minister made clear that “no one has the right to suggest that another Singaporean should leave the country because of a different view,” he also called on those who are outraged to respond with grace. He said, “I’ve seen how upset many in the community are, and your frustrations are valid. But I also urge you to be guided by our values or adab – not a sign of weakness but reflects our strength and wisdom.”

While netizens praised the Minister for condemning the hurtful remarks, others asked him how the Government will hold Mr Cheng to account, seeking stronger action against him.

