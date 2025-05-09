Singaporeans weigh in with wish list for next Cabinet, the next Minister for Defence has big shoes to fill

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: We are all guessing on the upcoming Cabinet appointments. Analysts said they expect big changes, especially with the retirement of three senior officials prior to the General Election on May 3.

Ng Eng Hen, who held the position of Defence Minister, Heng Swee Keat, who had served as Deputy Prime Minister since 2019, and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean have all stepped down. Added to the mix are the newly elected MPS, some of whom were touted as potential political officeholders during the campaign period.

As the analysts told CNA, this will be the first time significant changes have been made to the Cabinet since 2021, and Singaporeans will closely watch the portfolios for Defence and Finance. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has been Finance Minister for the past four years, and it remains to be seen whether he will retain the position or pass it on to another. There is also a lot of interest in who will be tasked with stepping up as Deputy Prime Minister.

The CNA piece has generated much interest, with many online commenters generating their own wish lists and expressing who they would like to see in PM Wong’s Cabinet.

Some Facebook and Reddit users wish to see a Malay Muslim in a significant cabinet position, such as Minister of Defence.

However, one chimed in to say, “I think whoever that replaces Dr Ng Eng Hen as defence minister definitely has some big shoes to fill.”

They also praised Dr Ng for “strengthening diplomatic ties with many countries and securing military bases for training overseas” during his tenure.

Others said it would be suitable for someone with a medical background to serve as Health Minister.

Some said they hoped to see popular Education Minister Chan Chun Sing in a high-profile role. In 2011, Mr Chan was first elected as an MP for the Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC). In the May 3 polls, the People’s Action Party slate he led at Tanjong Pagar won 81.03% of the votes, the highest percentage for the ruling party among Group Representation Constituencies.

Others, however, had a less realistic take about what they’d like to see in the Cabinet.

Commenting on Facebook on the CNA article, national marathoner Soh Rui Yong pointed out that Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh, who was re-elected as MP for Aljunied GRC for the third time, would be qualified for the Defence portfolio.

“In a logical world, he would be considered a strong candidate for Minister of Defence. The man has military experience and has been on the frontline of all kinds of wars—media, political, and legal,” he wrote. /TISG