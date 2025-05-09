Friday, May 9, 2025
Photo: Freepik
2 min.Read

What fresh grads can do in the face of fewer vacancies, tougher job market

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: Amid the current tough job market, recent graduates or those who’ve been unemployed for more than a few months can’t be blamed for feeling anxious. Some have even crowdsourced on platforms such as Reddit for tips, recommendations for improving their CVs, and even leads.

LinkedIn published the Grad’s Guide earlier this week, confirming that hiring has slowed down in most industries, affecting new graduates the most.

“The class of 2025 will be competing with each other, as well as with more experienced bachelor’s degree holders, all the while facing rising expectations from employers who expect more skills, experience and readiness to hit the ground running,” it says.

One thing that fresh graduates can do, however, is to concentrate on roles in growing fields, such as those in tech, healthcare, and law. According to the Guide, the fastest growing job titles for those who have just obtained their degrees are, in order: Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineer, law clerk, data centre technician, system engineer, financial planning and analysis, business development representative, administrative analyst, product associate, service desk specialist, and clinician.

Read related: Salary for fresh graduates higher in 2024, but fewer were employed 6 months after finishing uni

Another thing that new graduates can do is shore up on their soft skills. LinkedIn wrote in a recent report that almost nine out of 10 recruiters have said that when a new hire does not succeed at their tech job, it’s usually due to poor soft skills rather than technical skills. Especially in a world where AI is becoming more and more advanced, hires with emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and adaptability become invaluable to their companies.

“The future of tech hiring is shifting towards a balance of technical competence and human-centric skills. As automation and AI take over routine technical tasks, professionals who can think creatively, collaborate effectively, and continuously adapt will be in the highest demand. By focusing on hiring for potential rather than just technical expertise, companies can future-proof their workforce and drive sustainable innovation,” recruitment specialist Requiva said in March.

Third, for new graduates, flexibility is key. Some younger workers are open to freelancing or contract-based work without a traditional full-time job, at least as a starter. A LinkedIn survey showed that in the United States, 25% of Gen Zers said they would consider this if they couldn’t get a new job immediately.

/TISG

Read also: Fresh grads chasing $10K salaries? Singaporean asks: ‘Isn’t that unrealistic?’

