Photo: Freepik (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
2 min.Read

Singaporeans weigh in on the non-essentials they still buy even when they’ve gotten pricier

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
SINGAPORE: Life has become more expensive in the past few years, not just in the Little Red Dot but everywhere else around the world. The powerful double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising geopolitical tensions, and climate change has affected our wallets, if not our bank accounts.

Despite all this, we probably all have things that we consider non-negotiables, and we’re willing to pay higher prices for them, even if they’re not, strictly speaking, essentials.

Over on Reddit on Thursday (May 8), one user wanted to know what items or experiences Singaporeans still spend their money on, despite increased price tags.

“What are some non-essential things that you keep buying even though they have gotten expensive?” asked u/pistachio_life on r/in a post on r/askSingapore, adding, “Sometimes, we can’t resist buying things even if the price went up significantly because we like its quality or taste, or we think it is value for money.”

Far and away, the highest number of respondents wrote that what they are willing to pay for, despite higher prices, are certain food items that aren’t among the staples needed for survival. Maybe these can be considered as non-essential essentials?

One listed fruit, Ruffles’ sour cream or Lay’s cheese chips, Tay’s Seaweed Chicken, salmon sashimi, and cheese, which, as they lamented, can be very expensive in Singapore.

Another said they still buy antibiotic-free chicken and added that they now buy Bluebird brand potato chips instead of Ruffles, which is more expensive.

“Min Jiang Kueh,” a commenter wrote, adding that the thick pancake is actually an essential for them.

For another, it’s bubble tea. They recalled wistfully that it used to cost just S$1 a serving, and now people pay S$6 per order.

“I really like Queic’s cheese tarts,” a commenter weighed in, although they admitted, “It’s S$16.40 per tart. Totally over my budget for sweets.”

When a Reddit user wrote that it’s meals at Ya Kun Kaya Toast for them, another quipped, “Ya Kun is my exclusive ‘I managed to wake up and work out in the morning, so I deserve it’ breakfast.”

As for non-food non-essentials that people still spend on, other commenters named several items ranging from running shoes, grocery delivery services, YouTube Premium, massages, facials, Grab delivery, and Netflix subscriptions. /TISG

Read also: ‘$5 for wanton mee and $18 for pasta? How do you deal with food inflation?’ Online user asks

