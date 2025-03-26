SINGAPORE: After listing several examples of how much food in Singapore costs nowadays, an online user took to a forum to ask Singaporeans how they deal with “food-flation”.

“$2 kopi, $5 wanton mee, and of course, $18 pasta,” he wrote, pointing out how expensive meals have become. “One meal is almost more than $10,” he said, asking people how they manage.

Food inflation refers to the rising cost of food, and while Singapore’s core inflation eased to 0.6% in February—its lowest in nearly four years—food prices remain a concern.

According to CNA, food inflation dropped from 1.5% in January to 1.0% in February, as prices for non-cooked food and prepared meals rose at a slower pace. Services inflation eased as well, driven by lower airfares and a steeper drop in holiday expenses.

Electricity and gas prices also went down more sharply, largely due to a bigger decline in electricity rates and a drop in gas prices. The cost of retail and other goods declined at a slower rate, easing from -0.6% in January to -0.4% in February, due to smaller price drops for clothing, footwear, and furniture.

Private transport costs increased at a more moderate pace, slowing from 2.8% in January to 1.6% in February, as car and petrol prices rose less sharply. Accommodation inflation held steady at 1.6%, with smaller rent increases being offset by larger rises in housing maintenance and repair costs.

Many forum users responded to the post, sharing how they managed to deal with the rise in food prices. A common theme that came up was people preparing their own meals at home to save money.

“Cook at home and pack for work,” said one. “I mean, it takes effort, but if you don’t overcomplicate your meal prep, it can be very simple and affordable.”

Others suggested focusing on income rather than cutting costs. “Negotiate a higher salary,” one person wrote. “Seems crazy, but don’t ask, don’t get.”

