SINGAPORE: After being hit with the realization that everyday food, drinks, and other items have become more expensive, one Singaporean took to social media to lament how “inflation and shrinkflation” in the country have truly gotten out of hand.

In a post on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum, the Singaporean cited an example, writing, “Coffee shops now charge $1.70 for Teh O Kosong Peng, 50 cents more just for ice to be added on, this used to be like $1.30 to $1.50. What’s worse, Fun Toast charges $3.10 for the same thing, which is insane.”

“Shrinkflation also is a big problem as I am getting less food for a more expensive price. How do they expect us to contend with such circumstances?” he asked.

While the government has rolled out GST vouchers to ease some of the financial pressure, he felt these measures were inadequate, arguing that rising costs ultimately cancel out any relief provided.

“Businesses’ costs go up. You expect prices to remain the same?”

The post resonated with many who have been feeling the squeeze of rising prices.

One Redditor shared how he’s been managing inflation by cooking more at home rather than eating out. He wrote, “I have drastically reduced my expenditure by cutting money spent on drinks and cooking more at home. Even if it’s a simple pasta dish, having it at home saves me much more than eating out. It is healthier, too, as there is less oil and less salt.

With the instability in the job market now, I think it’s best to reduce as much debt as possible. Already, housing mortgages are quite a killer. I’m not sure how people with cars manage.”

Another shared that she now makes her own Milo drink at home, not just to save money but because she’s noticed that the overall quality of the drinks has gone down. “I cannot trust coffee shop standards [anymore]; sometimes it tastes like water,” she said.

On the contrary, others argued that the cost of living in Singapore is actually not that bad compared to other countries.

One Redditor pointed out, “There are many people spending on stupid things like Pop Mart Labubu, overpriced bubble tea, then complain about inflation.

$1.70 coffee is a godsend already… You go to other countries like Europe or Japan. Where do you get such things?”

Another said, “Businesses’ costs go up. [Do] you expect prices to remain the same? The whole world is hit by inflation. The fact that you can still get a decent cup of coffee in Singapore for less than $2 is actually pretty amazing.”

Inflation and shrinkflation continue to be major talking points among Singaporeans on social media. In just the last quarter of 2024, many frustrated netizens took to Reddit and Facebook to share their experiences, highlighting how these issues are affecting their daily lives.

One diner at a Tampines coffee shop was annoyed to find that the butter served with his bread was so small. Another customer at a popular fast-food chain was shocked when he realized that the piece of fried chicken he ordered was actually smaller than the packet of condiments that came with it.

