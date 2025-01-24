SINGAPORE: On Wednesday (January 22), a diner posted on an online forum to express his disappointment with the thin chicken strips in his meal.

In a post on the r/SingaporeEats subreddit, he shared a photo of the Shredded Chicken with Macaroni dish he purchased from Fun Toast and a receipt showing that it cost S$6.30.

In the caption, he wrote, “Can you see the chicken meat? Even noodles are thicker than the super thin chicken strips…”

The post quickly drew attention, sparking a lively discussion among Reddit users.

One user said, “Why pay such a premium for something that is obviously over-priced and poorly put together. Take your money somewhere else.”

Another quipped, “They stripped the chicken strip.”

A third noted that it might just be that particular outlet because whenever he orders it at other branches, he always gets “a very visible heap of chicken”.

A fourth said, “I have never eaten at Fun Toast, but similar shops like Qi Ji and Saap Saap Thai have some locations that seem to cheap out on their ingredients, whereas other locations offer a filling meal.

“It also often depends on the staff working at that very moment. You never really know.”

Lately, more Singaporeans have been speaking out about “shrinkflation” on social media, pointing out how portions or quantities of products are getting smaller while prices either stay the same or, in some cases, even increase.

This growing trend has left many consumers frustrated and concerned, as they notice their hard-earned money isn’t stretching as far as it used to. Someone recently shared their disappointment online after paying S$8.70 for a rice meal that came in a much smaller portion than they had expected, sparking a conversation about value for money.

