Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng has asked Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to exclude him from any government role and not to assign him a position in the new Cabinet.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 6) published by CNA, Mr Ng clarified that he plans to entirely focus his time and attention on serving his constituents and supporting workers’ interests via his NTUC role in the next five years. “The needs of my residents and all Singaporean workers are my priorities,” he said. Prime Minister Wong agrees to consider Mr Ng’s request.

Notwithstanding the assumptions about a probable Cabinet position—considering the presence of labour leaders in government in the past—Mr Ng articulated a strong intention to stay engaged in grassroots and union tasks after his narrow win in Jalan Kayu SMC with 51.47% of poll results.

Clarification and apology over past dialogue

Mr Ng also reacted to online condemnations floating up from a 2017 Ministry of Education discussion, where his answer to a young instructor was labelled as fuming and demeaning. At the time, Mr Ng served as Minister for Education (Schools). He admitted that he could have dealt with the situation differently and with more compassion.

- Advertisement -

He likewise offered an apology to those who may have been upset in that event. “I do not remember the exact words I used that day, as close to a decade has passed since the dialogue. I regret if any of my remarks came across as disrespectful, especially when the participants had raised questions in good faith,” he stated, adding that he places great value in educators, their work, and dedication, including all their contributions.

Online allegations about a photo with a money laundering convict

In a separate matter, Mr Ng elucidated his limited connection with Su Haijin, who was among those convicted in Singapore’s colossal billion-dollar money laundering case. A photo of Mr Ng with Su—taken at a previous corporate meeting—was disseminated on the internet. Mr Ng clarified that such exchanges are not unusual in his function as NTUC chief, which includes being and interacting with several industry leaders. “I learnt later about the police investigations and subsequent criminal charges against Su. Thereafter, I had no further interactions with him,” he said.

Online petition

According to the latest Must Share News report, a petition is being circulated on the internet calling for the exclusion of Ng Chee Meng from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s new Cabinet. The petition has gathered approximately 9,900 signatures since it was launched on Monday (5 May), gaining quick traction among Singaporean netizens.

The appeal alludes to Mr Ng’s current track record, supposed absence of transparency, and the contentious NTUC-Alianz transaction as explanations on why he should be blocked from the Cabinet, despite his encouraging bid during the General Election.

- Advertisement -

While recognising that Mr Ng’s rank as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Jalan Kayu SMC cannot be overturned, the petition accentuates that a Cabinet position is not instinctive and should be prudently examined.

The petition likewise stated that the slim win was “likely due to his lack of credibility, accountability and/or his incompetence.”