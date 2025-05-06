PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh would stay as the leader of the opposition in Singapore. The role, which comes with improved governmental privileges, extra staffing, and access to private consultations, was first conferred to Singh after the general election in 2020.

According to the latest CNA report, PM Wong recognised the WP’s performance in the May 3 elections, saying the party “fielded a strong slate of candidates and put up a tough fight.” Aside from an office, Singh will have institutional support essential to accomplishing his obligations, such as conference amenities in Parliament House and a yearly stipend of S$385,000, double that of a regular Member of Parliament (MP).

WP holds ground, retains 10 elected seats and poised to add two NCMPs

The WP upheld its parliamentary existence with 10 elected MPs, effectively protecting the Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), Sengkang GRC, and Hougang Single Member Constituency (SMC). In Aljunied, the WP team, directed by Singh, held a compact 59.68% of the vote. Hougang, a long-time opposition stronghold, saw the WP slash 62.17%, while Sengkang returned a 56.31% vote share.

While the party did not seize new electorates, it recorded robust performance in numerous areas, including Tampines and Jalan Kayu, whose contenders came within a prominent distance of triumph. WP newcomer Andre Low got 48.53% in Jalan Kayu SMC, while the Tampines GRC team, controlled by vice-chair Faisal Manap, gathered 47.37% in a four-cornered contest. These outcomes enable the WP to two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) seats in the city-state’s 15th Parliament, guaranteeing no less than 12 opposition voices under the NCMP structure.

Although the group has yet to affirm who will assume the NCMP roles, Singh stated that a decision will soon be announced. Within the Tampines team, members are distinguished experts, such as clinical psychologist Ong Lue Ping, former diplomat Eileen Chong, and technology entrepreneur Michael Thng.

A competitive political landscape amid PAP dominance

Notwithstanding the People’s Action Party (PAP) getting 87 of 97 seats and attaining 65.57% of the general vote, the WP’s sustained polling strength indicates a tough opposition within the ever-changing political environment. PM Wong articulated his sincerity to “the contributions of the Workers’ Party members in Parliament,” stressing the value of healthy and vigorous deliberations in Singapore’s lawmaking process.

The May 3 outcomes strengthen the WP’s tactical grip and fortify Pritam Singh’s leadership and management as a feature in Singapore’s political processes. With official support and a revitalized mandate, Singh is expected to continue influencing nationwide discourse from the opposition worktable.