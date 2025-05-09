Friday, May 9, 2025
Depositphotos/sweet_tomato
Singaporeans more open to talking about death, but few take concrete steps to prepare

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Singapore Management University (SMU) has found that more Singaporeans are open to talking about death, but most remain unprepared when it comes to planning for the end of life.

The survey, which was carried out in January 2025, found that a hefty 81% of the over 2,000 participants who took part in the study were moderately or highly open to discussing and making plans for death. This is the highest level recorded in such studies so far.

Despite this shift in attitude, researchers say the findings reveal a disconnect between intention and action. Fewer than 13% of respondents had actually made any arrangements for their affairs after death, whether verbally or in writing.

More than half admitted to taking no steps and said they have neither spoken to their loved ones about their wishes nor put them down on paper.

Less than 40% of those surveyed had drawn up a will, and only a small minority—under 13%—had formalised a lasting power of attorney (LPA) or an advance medical directive (AMD).

The survey also found misconceptions around the appropriate timing for such preparations. About a third of respondents said they believed end-of-life planning should only begin after one is diagnosed with a serious illness.

Just 2% of respondents said they had started planning because of public campaigns or government encouragement, suggesting that awareness initiatives may not be cutting through effectively.

The survey suggests that while Singaporeans are increasingly comfortable acknowledging the inevitability of death, cultural taboos, a fear of tempting fate, and a lack of understanding around legal tools like the LPA and AMD could still act as significant barriers.

The researchers hope the findings will encourage more Singaporeans to start conversations with their families and take practical steps early, not just to prepare for death, but to ensure peace of mind while they’re still living.

