Photo: Depositphotos/ DragonImages (for illustration purposes only)
2 min.Read

Woman says she wants a ‘proper wedding’ while her BF doesn’t, asks Singaporeans, ‘Did anyone NOT have a wedding ceremony or banquet in Singapore?’

By Yoko Nicole
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman turned to Reddit to share that after five years of dating, she and her boyfriend have differing views on their wedding plans.

According to her post on the r/askSingapore forum, her boyfriend is only interested in a straightforward solemnisation—just signing the ROM certificate without any ceremony or banquet. She, on the other hand, envisions something a little more meaningful, such as walking down an aisle and celebrating with close family and friends.

“Our BTO [will be ready] in 3 years time, so we need to get the ROM cert in these 3 years.   I want a proper wedding with me walking down the aisle. I want a church wedding, but he doesn’t,” she wrote.

Despite their differing preferences, she made it clear that she understands where he’s coming from. From his perspective, the cost, logistics, and stress of planning a wedding might not be worth it, especially when the money could go towards a honeymoon or their future home renovation instead.

She continued, “I’m ok to compromise on that as we’re not super holy Christians anyway, so my plan is just maybe a wedding ceremony where I’m just walking down some aisle in some restaurant and signing a certificate (no hotel because the hotel is too expensive; we aligned on this), then the banquet is eating lunch with whoever we invited.”

Conflicted by the situation, she reached out to others for advice: “Did anyone NOT have a wedding ceremony or banquet in Singapore? Just sign the ROM cert, and that’s it.”

“Will you regret it and bring it up in every argument in the future?”

Her post sparked conversation among Redditors, many of whom shared that it’s actually quite common for couples in Singapore to skip traditional wedding ceremonies and banquets altogether.

One Redditor said, “Plenty of people do that! Typically followed by a small lunch thing (e.g., with immediate family).”

Another shared, “I literally got married with 4 guests present at the ROM yesterday and didn’t have a wedding banquet. There’ll be a small dinner this weekend, though!”

A third commented, “Yes, we did! Just immediate family, so less than 10 pax total and solemnizer. It’s just a piece of paper, save your money for the honeymoon or house reno!”

Still, there were others who felt differently, suggesting that if this issue could become a source of conflict down the line, she should have an open and serious conversation with her partner about this.

One Redditor wrote, “Will you regret it and bring it up in every argument in future? Will you have nosy relatives making sarcastic remarks to your family, and will your family be affected by these remarks?

“Tell your spouse that and compromise somewhere. Have the wedding in a decent restaurant, scout for bargains on wedding gowns, and use friends and family as videographers/photographers. Church weddings are not particularly expensive either. Get your marriage off to a good start. But do not overextend yourselves.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

