Employee says she felt ‘insulted’ after layoff, as colleague lacking basic tech skills was retained over her

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman took to social media to express her frustration and confusion over her recent layoff. Posting anonymously on Reddit’s AskSingapore forum, she shared that her termination wasn’t due to poor performance, but simply because she was the newest member of the team.

She explained that her manager had been tasked with selecting the lowest performer during performance review season, and since she had only been with the company for a relatively short period, she became an easy target.

“[They said] something along the lines of ‘others had worked the full 12 months of the year and you have not.’ At that point, I had been a full-timer for 10 months,” she wrote in her post.

“My colleagues are all saying, ‘It shouldn’t have been you,’ and ‘You’re still young; You can find a better job out there,’ but in the end, I still have to go, and not on my own terms.”

What added to her frustration was that she had to hand over her work to a male colleague who she claimed lacked basic technical skills.

“[He’s] been in the same role for over 10 years, and honestly, it was insulting that he got to keep his job over me. He still needs to open the formula table just to use v/xlookup in Excel.”

“I had to spell out =sum for him like S-U-M. I was more efficient and was involved in more critical projects, but I got let go because I was the easier one to justify being a low performer,” she said.

While the company offered her a chance to return in six months as a contractor — the same way she had started before being converted to full-time — her family and friends have urged her not to take it.

“They don’t want me going back. But I hate job searching. I HATE INTERVIEWING. I feel so drained and defeated. I don’t want to ‘chase’ a better job right now.”

“My sense of stability, my confidence, my routine, it’s all gone. And I feel like I’m about to lose myself,” she wrote.

“The market is bad; it isn’t your fault.”

In the discussion thread, many Redditors chimed in with supportive and encouraging messages to lift her spirits.

Some urged her to take a break and focus on herself for a while, reminding her that it’s okay to feel “devastated” and lost after such an unexpected setback. They also encouraged her to spend time on hobbies she enjoys and to be gentle with herself during the healing process.

One said, “Do your favourite activities. I understand the frustration you are feeling. I understand the anger and injustice you are feeling. But such is life. The process of healing will start soon, but not before your mental health has gotten a lot worse and then recovered. So be nice to yourself.”

Others reminded her that even though work plays a big role in life, it’s not the only thing that matters.

One commented, “Jiayou! If I may, work is not everything in life, and unfairness is part of life. Some things we can control, while others are beyond our control. I hope you have enough savings to tide you over this period. Take the time off to do happy things and hang out with positive friends!”

A few also gave practical advice for her next steps. One wrote, “The market is bad; it isn’t your fault. Find local companies, not SMEs or government-linked ones, or government agencies. These provide slightly more job security.”

Another said, “I strongly suggest you strike while the iron is hot. Ask your colleagues to write LinkedIn recommendations for you, and tap into their network aggressively. Ask them directly if they know any friends who are hiring, or make a post on LinkedIn.

NEVER badmouth the company that laid you off. The worst part about interviewing, in my opinion, is getting past the screening stage. Referrals and networking help you greatly with that. You’ve got this.”

Steps to take after being retrenched

Getting retrenched can be tough, but you’re not in it alone. Here are nine tips from Indeed to help you get back on your feet and move forward.

Know what’s going on: First, figure out if you’ve been retrenched or temporarily furloughed. This is important because if you’re furloughed, you could go back to work soon. Next, check whether your company will offer outplacement services.

Look for financial help: Retrenched employees with over two years of service are eligible for retrenchment benefits, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM). Those with less than two years of service may request an ex gratia payment, although employers are not obligated to provide one.

Take a break: Losing a job can be devastating, so give yourself time to process everything. Talk to your friends or family, take a break, and do things that make you feel good before jumping back into the job hunt.

Make a budget: Keep your spending in check since severance pay might be delayed.

Rethink your goals: This could be a great time to reflect on what you really want in your career. Think about what direction you want to go in next and what kind of job would make you happy.

Get support: You’re not alone in this. Find a mentor who can guide you, or check out retrenchment counselling services like those from Workforce Singapore (WSG) or e2i.

Consider a new industry: This might be a good time to explore a new field. Look at your skills and see what else could work for you.

Get references: Reach out to former supervisors or managers for references while the relationship is still fresh to improve your chances of landing a new job.

Focus on job hunting: Set aside time each day to search for new opportunities, update your resume, and apply for jobs. Remember, it’s all part of the process, so be patient with yourself as you work through it.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)