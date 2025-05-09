Singapore richer, healthier than most English-speaking countries?

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Singapore is getting so accustomed to superlatives that not all of its achievements make the local news anymore. Perhaps, that’s why the local media have been largely silent on the United Nations’ (UN) latest Human Development Index (HDI) data, which places Singapore ahead of every English-speaking country except Australia.

A report published in The Economist shows Singapore tied 13th place with the United Kingdom, behind only two Asia-Pacific countries and territories — Australia (7th) and Hong Kong (8th). European countries occupy all the other top 10 spots, including the 11th (Ireland) and 12th (Finland). Canada ranks 16th, while New Zealand and the United States are tied at 17th. South Korea comes in at 20th, and Japan at 23rd. Iceland tops the list, with Norway and Switzerland sharing second place.

In view of the competition, Singapore ranking 13th — ahead of the US, Canada, Japan, and South Korea — is nothing to sneeze at. Yet, at the time of writing, there appears to be no mention of it on The Straits Times or the Channel NewsAsia website. Singaporeans can be so sniffy. Nothing will do but the very best — and coming in second to Hong Kong is unpardonable. My, my!

Well, I have news for you, folks. Singapore has missed one growth target. The young may not know this, but old-timers will: In 1984, then Deputy Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong declared that Singapore’s goal was to reach the Swiss standard of living by 1999. More than 25 years have passed since that deadline, and while the goal is now within reach, it remains elusive. Close, but no cigar, as the saying goes: Switzerland ranks second, Singapore 13th on the HDI. However, a closer look at the data shows just how narrow the gap is.

The Index, published in The Economist, includes life expectancy at birth, expected years of schooling, and gross national income per person. Life expectancy is nearly identical for Singapore (83.7 years) and Switzerland (84 years). Expected years of schooling are also the same (16.7 years). Remarkably, Singapore outpaces Switzerland on average income. The gross national income per person is US$111,239 (S$148,746) for Singapore and US$81,949 for Switzerland, making Singapore the only country among the top 25 with a six-digit figure.

Sceptics may question how the UN arrived at such a high number, given that the median income in Singapore is considerably lower. According to the Ministry of Manpower, the median monthly income of full-time employees, including employer CPF contributions, is S$5,500. That’s a puzzle for experts to solve. As for the rest of us, we can only go by the figures presented.

Incidentally, the top 10 countries, according to the index, are:

1. Iceland

2. Norway

2. Switzerland

4. Denmark

5. Germany

6. Sweden

7. Australia

8. Hong Kong

9. Netherlands

10. Belgium

The 2025 Human Development Report, titled A Matter of Choice: People and Possibilities in the Age of AI, which contains the 2023 HDI data, also highlights how Singapore is adapting to developments in artificial intelligence. “Launched in 2019, Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework is paving the way for a strong AI ecosystem that balances innovation with concerns around security, privacy and accountability, among others,” it notes.

Singapore has always capitalized on the latest business trends, from developing shipbuilding and ship-repairing facilities in the 1960s to welcoming family offices today. That, more than anything else, has been the key to its prosperity.

The search for the next big prosperity aid continues to guide its leadership, and the majority of citizens appear content to be shepherded along. We saw that in the May 3 general election. The People’s Action Party (PAP) was returned to power in a landslide, with an even larger majority than in 2020. Critics — and there are always critics — wondered how that could happen when the cost of living and housing prices are rising. Some pointed to the strong Singapore dollar, increasing income levels, and rising property values. Whatever the explanation, the HDI figures make one thing clear: Singapore is outperforming the vast majority of nations, ranking 13th out of 193.

Even the opposition Workers’ Party (WP) didn’t attempt to unseat the government, contesting just eight of the 33 constituencies. The party cited a lack of resources. But the fact is, you don’t change horses in midstream — especially when they seem to be advancing steadily towards greater prosperity.

