TikToker draws mixed reactions after questioning Singapore’s ‘cleanest city in the world’ tag

SINGAPORE: A TikToker has drawn mixed reactions online after she pointed out a pile of trash in the Boat Quay area and questioned Singapore’s long-standing reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

TikToker @izamo69, known as Isabelle, posted a video on Thursday (May 8) with the caption, “Cleanest city in the world? Tell that to this pile of trash.”

In the video, she remarked, “People who say that Singapore is the cleanest city on this planet, you guys haven’t seen this. Like, even though it’s Singapore, s*** like this happens.”

Isabelle, who describes herself as a “local ang moh” in her other posts, appeared to be calling out a disconnect between Singapore’s global image and the on-the-ground reality.

The post quickly gained traction on TikTok, drawing a mix of reactions.

“I know right,” one commenter wrote. “I went to Dubai, New Zealand, and Japan, and I was like who said Singapore is the cleanest city?”

Another added: “Low crime doesn’t mean no crime. Clean cities don’t mean no trash,” echoing the sentiment that occasional lapses don’t negate broader standards.

Some quickly offered context, noting that the mess was likely temporary and concentrated in nightlife-heavy spots like Boat Quay. “They get cleaned up by the next day by cleaners paid to clean up the area,” one user pointed out.

In response, Isabelle said, “I think local people trash as well,” challenging the assumption that tourists are solely to blame.

Others chimed in with their own observations, with one commenter noting a perceived decline in public hygiene over the years. “Singapore streets were cleaner years ago. Our cleaners (many of them foreigners) do a great job. Sadly, the ones littering are our Singaporeans, specifically, in my residential area, the Singaporean youths.”

Another TikToker pointed out, “At least it’s cleared by the next day, compared to most other countries where you’ll still see it after months.”

Still, some insisted that Singapore’s reputation remains largely intact despite isolated cases like the one in the video. “Still one of the cleanest cities in the world,” read one comment.

Singapore has long been praised for its strict anti-littering laws, high standards of public hygiene, and an army of cleaners who help maintain the city’s polished image. However, the video has reignited a familiar discussion: whether Singapore’s cleanliness is due to civic-mindedness or enforcement and whether the image matches everyday reality.