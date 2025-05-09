Friday, May 9, 2025
32 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: izamo69 TikTok
In the Hood
2 min.Read

TikToker draws mixed reactions after questioning Singapore’s ‘cleanest city in the world’ tag

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A TikToker has drawn mixed reactions online after she pointed out a pile of trash in the Boat Quay area and questioned Singapore’s long-standing reputation as one of the cleanest cities in the world.

TikToker @izamo69, known as Isabelle, posted a video on Thursday (May 8) with the caption, “Cleanest city in the world? Tell that to this pile of trash.”

In the video, she remarked, “People who say that Singapore is the cleanest city on this planet, you guys haven’t seen this. Like, even though it’s Singapore, s*** like this happens.”

Isabelle, who describes herself as a “local ang moh” in her other posts, appeared to be calling out a disconnect between Singapore’s global image and the on-the-ground reality.

- Advertisement -

The post quickly gained traction on TikTok, drawing a mix of reactions.

“I know right,” one commenter wrote. “I went to Dubai, New Zealand, and Japan, and I was like who said Singapore is the cleanest city?”

Another added: “Low crime doesn’t mean no crime. Clean cities don’t mean no trash,” echoing the sentiment that occasional lapses don’t negate broader standards.

Some quickly offered context, noting that the mess was likely temporary and concentrated in nightlife-heavy spots like Boat Quay. “They get cleaned up by the next day by cleaners paid to clean up the area,” one user pointed out.

- Advertisement -

In response, Isabelle said, “I think local people trash as well,” challenging the assumption that tourists are solely to blame.

Others chimed in with their own observations, with one commenter noting a perceived decline in public hygiene over the years. “Singapore streets were cleaner years ago. Our cleaners (many of them foreigners) do a great job. Sadly, the ones littering are our Singaporeans, specifically, in my residential area, the Singaporean youths.”

Another TikToker pointed out, “At least it’s cleared by the next day, compared to most other countries where you’ll still see it after months.”

Still, some insisted that Singapore’s reputation remains largely intact despite isolated cases like the one in the video. “Still one of the cleanest cities in the world,” read one comment.

- Advertisement -

Singapore has long been praised for its strict anti-littering laws, high standards of public hygiene, and an army of cleaners who help maintain the city’s polished image. However, the video has reignited a familiar discussion: whether Singapore’s cleanliness is due to civic-mindedness or enforcement and whether the image matches everyday reality.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Related Articles

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singaporeans more open to talking about death, but few take concrete steps to prepare

0
SINGAPORE: A recent survey by the Singapore Management University...

‘This is daylight robbery’: Toast Box patrons upset with difference in menu pictures and actual items

0
SINGAPORE: Some Toast Box patrons have raised concerns over...

‘Customer is not always right’: Bukit Timah bakery denies bullying 86-year-old customer

0
SINGAPORE: The 'Dough' bakery at the interim Bukit Timah...

Singaporean man charged in Johor with trafficking over 10 kg of drugs

0
MALAYSIA: A Singaporean man has been charged with trafficking...

Business

New DBS CEO says businesses should ‘look at new opportunities where they can grow’ amid trade tensions

0
SINGAPORE: DBS Bank’s new CEO Tan Su Shan said...

4 Singapore tour bus operators suspended from entering Malaysia for unauthorised express services and selling tickets online

0
SINGAPORE: Four tour bus companies based in Singapore had...

What fresh grads can do in the face of fewer vacancies, tougher job market

0
SINGAPORE: Amid the current tough job market, recent graduates...

Singaporeans on possibility of S$ parity with US$

0
SINGAPORE: The Singapore dollar, like other Asian currencies, performed...

Singapore Politics

Ng Chee Meng asks PM Wong to exclude him from government role in new leadership lineup

0
SINGAPORE: Jalan Kayu MP and National Trades Union Congress...

Australian think tank piece says GE2025 results mean Singaporeans have become ‘incredibly savvy voters’

0
SINGAPORE: The Lowy Institute, a think tank based in...

PM Wong confirms Pritam Singh to remain as leader of the opposition

0
SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on May 5, Prime...

Long weekend or rising apathy? Some wonder at low voter turnout for GE2025

0
SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 4), the Elections Department (ELD)...

© The Independent Singapore