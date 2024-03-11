International

California proposing new bill to offer legal support to illegal immigrants with possible histories of violence

Asir F

March 11, 2024
California, often regarded as a bastion of progressive ideals, has ignited controversy with its latest legislative proposal. Conservatives are expressing outrage over the state’s new bill, which seeks to provide legal assistance to undocumented immigrants with prior violent backgrounds. 

Critics argue that the measure could potentially shield these individuals from deportation, sparking a heated debate over immigration policy while Americans are suffering from the illegal invasion. 

The Vera Institute states, AB 2031, part of the One CA program, aims to bolster legal support for immigrants in California. By eliminating punitive exclusions, broadening the range of funded immigration services, and establishing an advisory committee, the bill strives to ensure immigrant families can access essential legal resources. 

Furthermore, they claim that it seeks to safeguard their rights during deportation proceedings and when applying for benefits. Advocates emphasize that access to legal services not only upholds individuals’ rights but also strengthens family bonds and community cohesion. 

Conservatives vehemently against AB 2031 

Following that, the usual claims made by conservatives citing that Democrats are wanting to keep their positions in power, hence they are giving lee-ways to illegals. Conservative pages like End Wokeness state that the taxpayer dollars will be used to fund this program. 

In addition to this, X users are asking how in any possible way is this helpful to Americans? Others responded saying that some politicians “hate” America hence this is exactly why they’re doing this. 

Some users state that California should “wash off” into the ocean as everything they’re doing is “insane.” However, another X user adds that not everyone living in the state agrees with this rhetoric. But, at the end of the day, the state is still able to propose such bills. 

