Britney Spears assures worried fans that she is fine

US songstress Britney Spears is reassuring fans who are worried about her mental wellbeing, saying she is “the happiest I’ve ever been.” The 38-year-old uploaded an Instagram video where she addressed persistent reports that she was unwell. Since 2008, her business and personal affairs have been handled by her father.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” the singer said in the video on Monday.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” she added.

Spears’ has a small but vocal group of fans who launched a #FreeBritney campaign that aims to end a court-ordered conservatorship that was put in place after Spears suffered a mental breakdown some 12 years ago.

The group of fans believe the Womanizer singer is being kept prisoner in her Los Angeles area home and that she is sending cryptic signals begging to be freed through her social media accounts, which usually consist of selfies or dancing.

Another group of fans have expressed alarm about repeated Instagram postings of the same photos, apparently taken years ago.

Spears revived her pop career after her breakdown but briefly entered a mental health facility last year and has not performed publicly since October 2018.

Born on December 2, 1981, Britney Jean Spears is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is credited with influencing the revival of teen pop during the late 1990s and early 2000s, for which she is referred to as the “Princess of Pop”. After appearing in stage productions and television series, Spears signed with Jive Records in 1997 at age 15.

Her first two studio albums, certified diamond in the US, …Baby One More Time (1999) and Oops!… I Did It Again (2000), were global successes and became two of the best-selling albums of all time, along with making her the best-selling teenage artist of all time. The former’s title track was ranked at number one by Rolling Stone in 2020 as the greatest debut single of all time and the latter held a 15-year record for fastest-selling album by a female artist with over 1.3 million copies sold in its first week in the U.S. alone.

