;
International

Brink of Civil War? 25 Republican governors showing support for Texas’ efforts to stop illegal immigrants coming into America 

ByAsir F

January 26, 2024
brink-of-civil-war?-25-republican-governors-showing-support-for-texas’-efforts-to-stop-illegal-immigrants-coming-into-america 

Republican

Conservatives are rejoicing after knowing the fact that 25 Republican governors are showing support for Texas. Most conservative Americans agree that the US border should be stricter. The state of Texas is seen as a state that is willing to protect the United States at all costs by standing up to the Biden administration. 

BBC states that the Republican governors from half of the US states are supporting Texas in a growing clash with the federal government over illegal immigration. Despite a recent Supreme Court ruling against Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s use of razor wire along the border with Mexico, he has pledged to add more to address what he terms an “invasion.” 

A joint statement from 25 Republican governors expresses solidarity with Abbott, emphasizing the need to protect American citizens from the surge in illegal immigrants, lethal drugs like fentanyl, and potential terrorists. 

The border dispute intensifies as Abbott faces legal challenges from the Biden administration over additional measures and migrant detentions, with calls for President Biden to take stronger action.

Republicans supporting Texas’ efforts to stop illegals coming into America 

X users are calling the Chicago and New York mayor “pathetic” for not wanting to stand with Texas in this time of crisis. Furthermore, they state that these “sanctuary cities” are begging for the flow of illegals to stop, but yet at the same time are agreeing with the Democrats in bringing them into the country. 

Others fear that a civil war is imminent as opposing states are showing their resistance towards the Federal government. Following that, conservatives are against having such a war as they know it will be bad for the country. An X user states that Biden needs to step up in order to protect America, but another user feels that it is up to each individual state to do that. 

Read More News

Trump Opponents Urge Nikki Haley to Concede After Resounding Loss in New Hampshire Primary

The post Brink of Civil War? 25 Republican governors showing support for Texas’ efforts to stop illegal immigrants coming into America  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

90% business leaders look for critical thinking skills when they seek to hire new staff

November 13, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

“Not your house!” — Netizens call out MRT passenger for lying flat across 5 train seats

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the House

Chee Hong Tat: Additional 20K COEs will give govt more flexibility to keep its promise to increase COE supply before 2026

November 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Man quits his IT job due to stress but ends up driving for Grab/Gojek 14 hours a day because he can’t find another job

November 13, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.