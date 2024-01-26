;
International

Illegal immigrants now receiving shelter inside Boston Logan Airport after state “asked” residents to house them 

ByAsir F

January 26, 2024
illegal-immigrants-now-receiving-shelter-inside-boston-logan-airport-after-state-“asked”-residents-to-house-them 

Boston Airport

The Democrats appear to be trying their best in housing these illegal immigrants that are coming into America in droves. X users are particularly unhappy with the situation as the efforts to help them are seemingly a lot more than what is done for the average American. Furthermore, international hubs like Boston Logan Airport should not be the place to house illegals. 

According to the Daily Mail, approximately 100 migrant men, women, and children found shelter in Boston’s main international airport as the state’s facilities reached capacity in November. Governor Maura Healey urges federal intervention as makeshift accommodations at the airport become unsustainable. 

The scenes mirror those at Chicago’s O’Hare, with 216 migrants reported on January 4. Massachusetts shelters are full, accommodating 7,500 families, leading some to be housed in hospitals and church halls. Governor Healey requests an additional $250 million to address the crisis, estimating it could cost the state $915 million next year. 

The situation underscores the need for comprehensive immigration reform and increased federal support.

Illegal immigrants receiving shelter inside Boston Logan Airport 

Conservatives are calling Massachusetts “Taxassachusetts” as local residents would definitely be taxed more in order to house these people. Furthermore, many agree that it would be the hard working Americans paying taxes in order to fund this ordeal. However, at the same time, these very people are the ones who voted for this whole mess.  

Following that, some are asking serious questions on X. A user asked that in lieu of the 9/11 attacks, airport security should be a lot stricker. Ironically, this time, it seems that they’re letting in undocumented people fleeing their countries to sleep in these areas. 

 

Elon Musk asked “what will happen when the airports are full?” Libs of TikTok responded by saying that there are other options for the government to send these people, like schools. The account then asked, which American city will be next? 

Read More News

Texas “defying” Biden by defending itself from allowing illegal immigrants into America by installing more razor wires  

The post Illegal immigrants now receiving shelter inside Boston Logan Airport after state “asked” residents to house them  appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks dipped on Tuesday morning—STI slipped by 0.2%

November 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.