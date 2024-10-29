KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, Brewing Love is an upcoming South Korean romantic comedy starring Kim Se Jeong and Lee Jong Won, directed by Park Seon Ho, known for works like Business Proposal and Suspicious Partner.

The show is written by Lee Jung Shin.

Release Date and Streaming

Set to premiere on Nov 4, 2024, Brewing Love will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. KST on the South Korean network ENA and will be available on Genie TV in South Korea.

International audiences can watch it on the streaming platform Viki, with English subtitles for select regions. The series is slated for 12 episodes in total.

Genre and Plot Overview

This romantic comedy, with a touch of drama, explores complex relationships.

The narrative centres on Chae Yong Ju, a former member of the special forces who is now a top salesperson for a spirits firm and is renowned for her resilience and upbeat personality.

Behind her bright personality, Yong Ju hides her true emotions, especially as her branch faces the threat of closure.

To save it, she’s tasked with promoting a new beer crafted by Yun Min Ju, a sensitive brewmaster and CEO of a small brewery.

Min Ju, who enjoys a quiet life in a rural town to perfect his craft, finds his world disrupted by Yong Ju’s energetic and bold nature.

As they work together, their connection grows, leading to unexpected changes in their lives.

Cast

Kim Se Jeong, known for roles in Business Proposal and The Uncanny Counter, leads the cast as Yong Ju.

Opposite her is Lee Jong Won, who is recognized for his performances in Golden Spoon and Hospital Playlist Season 2, and he plays Min Ju.

Supporting cast members include Shin Do Hyun, Baek Sung Chul, Baek Hyun Joo, and others, bringing depth to this engaging romantic comedy.