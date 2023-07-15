Bosses from heaven? — Singaporeans share positive experiences that might restore your faith in the workplace

SINGAPORE: “People don’t quit jobs. They quit bosses.”

Though boss-from-hell stories can be quite rampant on online news forums, a netizen decided to turn things around and create an entire thread solely for people to share their positive experiences with some of their bosses–current or former. Many took to the comments section to share their stories, which might restore your faith in the workplace.

“We frequently hear stories of bosses from hell,” an online user wrote in a news forum on Wednesday (July 12). “I thought it would be nice to hear the opposite for a change. And also to have examples to emulate when interacting with the workplace juniors.”

The netizen posed a question to other people on the forum, asking, “What are some stories of some of the best bosses you’ve worked under, and what did they do?”

Many responded with anecdotes about kindhearted bosses they either worked for or have worked for. From bosses who defend their workers from other higher-ups to ones who consider an unpaid leave of absence request to grieve for a family member who had passed to “Working from Home,” the shared stories are bound to have quite an impact.

“My mother passed away during COVID,” one netizen shared, “and I wanted to take some time off to grieve. I ran out of paid leave from caring for my mother when she was sick, so I requested for two weeks of unpaid leave. When I came back to work, turned out my boss didn’t submit my request for leave to HR and considered my absence in the office as Working from Home. Even though I didn’t do any work.”

“My director,” shared another. “His predecessor was a really terrible boss (usual combination of micro-managing, going back on instructions said etc), so when he joined the team it was like a breath of fresh air. He emphasises a lot on creating a safe space at work where we don’t feel afraid to speak out or be wrong. He focuses on effort and not just achievements and recognises and gives praise for the littlest things.”

A third shared, “My first boss honestly set the bar SO high and I haven’t had any other bosses that came even a smidgen close. When I had an emergency personal matter to attend to, I was all apologetic and called her to take the rest of the afternoon off. She comforted me, didn’t make me feel bad and told me I am free to take the rest of tomorrow off too if I needed.

She was also very protective of my boundaries and personal time. She would caution me against giving my personal number to clients, warning me that some of them may call outside of work hours. And that if they insist, I am to pass them her number instead and stress that it was her instructions.”

Many others shared their stories, creating quite a long thread of heart-warming workplace anecdotes.

