International Business & Economy Boeing reports $449 mn 3Q loss, will cut 7,000 more jobs

Boeing reports $449 mn 3Q loss, will cut 7,000 more jobs

The planemaker, which has been in belt-tightening mode throughout 2020, plans about another 7,000 more jobs cuts through the end of 2021.

Author

AFP

Date

Category

InternationalBusiness & Economy
- Advertisement -

Pressured by another quarterly loss, Boeing announced Wednesday additional staff downsizing as it adapts to a prolonged downturn in the aviation industry.

The planemaker, which has been in belt-tightening mode throughout 2020, plans about another 7,000 more jobs cuts through the end of 2021. Headcount at that time will be around 130,000, down from 160,000 in January of this year.

Boeing reported a  third-quarter loss of $449 million, compared with profits of $1.2 billion in the year-ago period. The company did not announce additional reductions in commercial plane production.

jmb/bgs

- Advertisement -

© 1994-2020 Agence France-Presse
/AFP

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Teo Chee Hean tags unseated ex-MP Ng Chee Meng in online post about job vacancies

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean tagged his former colleague Ng Chee Meng in a social media post about job vacancies, leading some to ask tongue-in-cheek questions like whether he is suggesting jobs for the recently unseated ex-MP. Mr Ng, a former Chief...
View Post
Featured News

SDP labels MediShield Life “too complicated”, opposes any premium hike

Singapore -- The opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has criticised the MediShield Life scheme and has opposed an impending premium hike recommended by a council convened to review the mandatory national health insurance scheme. In a statement released on Wednesday (Oct 21),...
View Post
Featured News

Ho Ching slips to 20th spot in Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women International” list

Fortune magazine has ranked Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek's CEO Ho Ching as the 20th most powerful woman outside the United States in its 2020 "Most Powerful Women International" rankings. The American multinational business publication noted that Ms Ho "has a bigger...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet