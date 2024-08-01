Park Jung Min, acclaimed for his performances in films like “Deliver Us from Evil,” “Smugglers,” and “Start-Up,” will play the role of Lee Jae Yoon, a military serviceman grappling with uncertainty about his future.

Jisoo, who made a notable acting debut in “Snowdrop,” will portray Kang Young Joo, Jae Yoon’s girlfriend who has recently secured her first job after graduating from an engineering school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 쿠팡플레이 Coupang Play (@coupangplay)

Imminent danger

Newly released photos show Jae Yoon gasping in shock as he faces the sudden outbreak of zombies during his military service. His subordinate, In Ho, played by Im Sung Jae, appears even more terrified, hinting at their imminent danger.

Another image features Young Joo in a seemingly calm alleyway, adding to the intrigue and anticipation surrounding the drama.

“Newtopia” is scheduled to premiere in 2025, with more updates expected as the release date approaches.

Starring Jisoo and Park Jung Min

Jisoo, widely known as a member of the global sensation girl group Blackpink, is also a singer, actress, and model. Often described as the “visual” of the group, she is admired for her beauty, personality, and burgeoning acting talent.

Originally from Gunpo, South Korea, Jisoo aspired to become a painter and writer before developing an interest in the entertainment industry, eventually joining a drama club in high school.

Since debuting with Blackpink in 2016, Jisoo has gained widespread recognition for her visual appeal and stage presence.

Park Jung Min is a renowned South Korean actor who is celebrated for his versatility and skill in independent and mainstream films. He is known for his ability to tackle a wide range of roles, from intense and complex characters to more lighthearted and comedic parts.