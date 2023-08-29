BigBang’s Taeyang set for HallyuPopFest 2023 Singapore concert in November

SINGAPORE: Taeyang of BigBang to headline HallyuPopFest Singapore! This news is like music to the ears, especially for die-hard BigBang fans eagerly waiting for this moment.

The K-pop sensation Taeyang from BigBang is jetting back to Singapore after a thrilling five-year wait! Brace yourselves for a musical rollercoaster as he takes the spotlight at the electrifying HallyuPopFest concert.

The 35-year-old pop maestro is renowned for his sizzling stage presence and killer dance moves. Imagine a storm of Vibe and Shoong! hits crashing down, mixed with some timeless gems from his musical trove. It’s a K-pop explosion waiting to happen!

Hold on to your K-pop-loving hearts because there’s even more!

The HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 extravaganza is packing a star-studded punch. Alongside Taeyang, the event will feature dazzling performances by other K-pop luminaries. SF9 is the sensational group that knows how to get everyone’s feet tapping.

Kwon Eunbi, the former Iz*One sensation, is ready to set the stage ablaze.

Kep1er and DKZ are joining the party, too, guaranteeing non-stop music madness.

Mark your calendars because the ultimate K-pop gala is hitting the stage on November 12th at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets? Oh, they’re up for grabs starting Thursday at 10 in the morning!

You can snag them through Ticketmaster or at your friendly neighbourhood SingPost outlets. Don’t miss out, or your dance moves might get jealous.

But wait, there’s an exclusive twist for the VIP crowd! If you’re craving an up-close and personal experience with your K-pop heroes, the Hi-Wave event and photo-taking opportunities are your golden ticket.

Remember how the HallyuPopFest took Singapore by storm in 2018? Well, it’s back and bigger than ever. Not only that, but it’s spreading its magic across the globe. London and Sydney were dazzled in 2022, and this year, Macau is getting a taste of the action on October 21-22.

Mediacorp is the official media partner teaming up to bring the beats straight to your ears and the moves to your feet.

Can’t wait to dive into the K-pop universe? Connect with HallyuPopFest Singapore 2023 through their website, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube. Get ready to lose yourself again in the music, the energy, and the electrifying magic of HallyuPopFest!

