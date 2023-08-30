Singapore Grand Prix nearly sold out, fewer spectators expected in 2023

SINGAPORE: The engines are revving, the excitement is palpable, and the Singapore Grand Prix is almost here. With the race scheduled for September 15-17, the Singapore Grand Prix nearly sold out!

Fans eagerly grab tickets to witness the 14th edition of this iconic Formula One night race. However, this year’s event comes with a twist – a slight dip in spectators due to the temporary closure of the Bay grandstand.

The race organizers, Singapore GP, have reported an impressive ticket demand, with 16 out of 23 ticket categories already sold out. Even the hospitality packages have been snapped up, underlining the event’s enduring popularity. Yet, the closure of the Bay grandstand, offering a prime view of the action, has led to a revised estimate for attendees.

While last year’s record attendance reached 302,000, this year’s turnout is projected to reach around 250,000 – a 17% reduction. The temporary closure is part of the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay, with the new site set to be ready by the end of 2026.

Adam Firth, the executive director of Singapore GP, acknowledged the challenges posed by the grandstand’s closure:

“We were prepared that we would temporarily lose our biggest grandstand… Fortunately, we were able to overcome the challenges and recoup 10,000 tickets with several exciting new options for our fans.”

Despite the adjustments, the Singapore Grand Prix remains a pinnacle of global motorsports. The 2022 edition, which marked the race’s return after a pandemic-induced hiatus, drew its largest crowd since the inaugural event in 2008.

However, recent investigations into key figures associated with the race cast a shadow of doubt. Nevertheless, the Singapore Tourism Board affirmed that preparations are on track.

The 2023 event promises more than just racing – it boasts an electrifying entertainment lineup featuring names like Kings Of Leon, Culture Club, Groove Armada, Madness, Post Malone, and Robbie Williams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX (@f1nightrace)

With tickets selling rapidly and limited availability in certain categories, fans are urged to secure their seats promptly.

As the Singapore Grand Prix draws near, the anticipation is building, promising a weekend of high-speed thrills, entertainment extravagance, and the unmistakable energy of Formula One racing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

Related Posts