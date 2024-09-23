SINGAPORE: A 5-room HDB flat along Bidadari Park Drive was sold for S$1.2 million on the resale market. This sale sets a new record for the entire estate.

The flat in the Alkaff Vista development was completed in 2019 and has just met its Minimum Occupation Period (MOP). The MOP is the minimum time that homeowners must live in their flat before they can sell it on the open market, usually set at five years.

The unit is on a mid-level floor of Block 106A, covering 1,216 square feet and has nearly 95 years left on its 99-year lease, according to HDB records, as reported by Must Share News.

What makes this flat particularly attractive is its prime location. It is close to Potong Pasir and Woodleigh MRT stations, making travel easy. Shopping options are also easily accessible, with The Woodleigh Mall and The Poiz Centre within walking distance.

Families will also appreciate the proximity to schools such as Maris Stella High School and St. Andrew’s Junior School.

A four-room flat at Cheng San Court recently met its MOP and has also made headlines by fetching a seven-figure price. Although smaller at 1,001 square feet, this unit is on a higher floor, between the 28th and 30th levels.

Situated at 590B Ang Mo Kio Street 51, it has about 93 years and six months remaining on its lease.

When Cheng San Court launched, the four-room unit starting price was S$435,000. The original owners likely profited around S$645,000 from their investment. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos