Beware of ongoing phishing scam in Carousell; victims told to click links from scammers posing as buyers

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) urged members of the public to be alert to the re-emergence of a phishing scam variant.

Scammers are posing as buyers on e-commerce platform Carousell, instructing victims to complete the transaction on third-party websites after receiving phishing URL links.

At least 10 victims have lost S$17,000 since July 2022, said SPF.

The scammers would typically reach out to Carousell sellers and express interest in purchasing a product.

Upon agreeing to the sale, the scammer would tell the seller that he needed their contact information to make payments through well-known logistic companies such as FedEx and SingPost.

The scammer would send a phishing URL to the victims telling them to click on it to begin the payment processing.

However, the victims would be redirected to fraudulent websites and eventually tricked into inputting their banking details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

“Victims would only realise they have been scammed when they discovered unauthorised transactions made to their bank accounts,” said SPF.

Members of the public are advised to always verify the buyer’s profile on online marketplaces by checking their verification status, creation date, reviews and ratings.

Do not click on URL links provided in unsolicited emails and text messages, said SPF.

If in doubt, always verify the authenticity of the information with the e-commerce platform directly.

Internet banking details and OTPs are highly confidential information that should never be disclosed to anyone.

Those with any information relating to such crimes can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. Please dial ‘999’ If you require urgent Police assistance.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688./TISG

