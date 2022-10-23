Synd Intl Best horror films in cinema history

Best horror films in cinema history

best-horror-films-in-cinema-history

Are you a horror film buff? If you think you’ve seen it all. Check out the list below for some of the best horror movies in cinema history:

By Jasmime Kaur
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Are you a horror film buff? If you think you’ve seen it all. Check out the list below for some of the best horror movies in cinema history:

Nosferatu (1922)

This German vampire film was super scary for those times. The film is actually an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925)

This silent horror film revolves around the story of a young opera singer who has a mysterious admirer, a horribly disfigured recluse who lives underneath the Paris Opera House. The phantom takes her prisoner and her suitor tries to rescue her…

Frankenstein (1931)

There is possibly no more popular monster than this fictional character. The legacy of this film is still prevalent today with animations and depictions throughout popular culture.

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla was a horror film in the 50’s that depicted just what nuclear war could bring with giant nuclear monsters attacking people.

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

With a budget of $200,000, the film made more than one million at the box office. The story about a house in a haunted mansion and the possibility of money for those who survive a night there was highly popular with the 50’s audience then.

Psycho (1960)

Psycho was and still is a huge hit with Norman Bates becoming a household name and a warning to anyone checking into a small or unknown hotel in the dead of night.

The Exorcist (1973)

This religious horror film made a lasting impression on many and led to many sequels and spin-offs thereafter. The possession of a young girl by a demonic entity and the scenes that followed left many an audience in fear. It was rated the the number one scariest movie ever by Rotten Tomatoes in 2020.

The Shining (1980)

Adapted from Stephen King’s book the story is a about a man and his family who move into an isolated hotel and then the man begins to lose his sanity.

Scream (1996)

Wes Craven’s serial killer slasher film brought on a series of sequels post Scream. The franchise popularized the ghost face character which is often seen in Halloween costumes even today.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Similar to The Exorcist this story is also believed to be based on a true story of a girl named Emily Rose who was believed to have been possessed by demons.

The Conjuring (2013)

A family experiences paranormal phenomena at a farmhouse and they find an evil entity haunting them. A classic theme but no less scary.

Satanic Panic (2019)

A minimum wage delivery girl has to face a suburban community of affluent people who are actually part of a satanic cult. This one has comedic elements in it but is still an eerie watch.

Malignant (2021)

A young woman is shocked by visions of gruesome murders only to find that these waking dreams are in fact realities. There is no option for waking up from a bad dream in this one, that’s for sure.

Read More News:

Lana Del Rey gets robbed and loses music and manuscript

The post Best horror films in cinema history appeared first on The Independent World News.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Relationships

Husband says his wife’s colleague been harassing her for 2 years, texts her ‘love u, I love your scent’ etc., but netizens ask what...

A husband whose wife was being harassed at work, took to social media asking what he should do about the situation. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page, the husband wrote that his wife's married colleague was harassing her....
Read more
Intl

Best horror films in cinema history

Are you a horror film buff? If you think you’ve seen it all. Check out the list below for some of the best horror...
Read more
Home News

Singapore Premier League set to implement Video Assistant Referee from 2023, fans want FAS to improve other areas

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) recently announced that it is on track to implement the video assistant referee (VAR) for the 2023 season...
Read more
Entertainment

“My brain hurts” Singaporean advertisement confuses netizens, but goes viral anyway

Singaporeans are reacting to an advertisement put up behind a bus by a real estate agent. Though the ad's tagline has confused netizens, the...
Read more
Home News

Primary school student recognised Workers’ Party logo during Nathaniel’s house visit

The Workers’ Party logo is probably one of the most recognisable, which even the young ones can identify with. That is exactly what happened...
Read more
Relationships

Husband says his wife’s colleague been harassing her for 2 years, texts her ‘love u, I love your scent’ etc., but netizens ask what...

A husband whose wife was being harassed at work, took to social media asking what he should do about...
Read more
Intl

Best horror films in cinema history

Are you a horror film buff? If you think you’ve seen it all. Check out the list below for...
Read more
Home News

Singapore Premier League set to implement Video Assistant Referee from 2023, fans want FAS to improve other areas

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) recently announced that it is on track to implement the video assistant referee...
Read more
Entertainment

“My brain hurts” Singaporean advertisement confuses netizens, but goes viral anyway

Singaporeans are reacting to an advertisement put up behind a bus by a real estate agent. Though the ad's...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore