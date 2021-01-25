Entertainment Celebrity Bella Hadid back on Instagram after social media detox

Bella Hadid back on Instagram after social media detox

Supermodel expresses gratitude towards those who stuck by her during her time away

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Bella Hadid is finally back on Instagram after taking some time off to focus on self-care and mental health.

The supermodel shared a post on Instagram, her first since Jan 5, to which expressed what she learned, gained and achieved during her time off.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

In part of the post’s caption, Hadid expressed gratitude towards those who stuck by her during her time away: “I found myself, my strength and my light again. I am only here to be an instrument of peace & love to help people that suffer and hopefully the world, in time… Thank you to my angels who have supported and have continued to love me , for me. You saved me. Take time to get help for your mental health. It’s worth it to get to your full potential.”

Many responded to her post with words of encouragement and support, including her father Mohamed Hadid. He left the following heartwarming comment:

Photo: Instagram screengrab

The supermodel has always been vocal about the importance of mental health throughout the years.

In 2019, on her 23rd birthday, she shared an Instagram post with a heartfelt caption about asking for help in times of need in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Day.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

“I would like to add that everything you see online or through social media is not always what it seems… the happiness we create online while being sad in real life makes no sense, but sometimes it just seems easier to live within your sadness rather than talk about it. If it wasn’t for the people closest to me, I probably would have still been in that place, and for that, I am forever thankful to them…,” the supermodel wrote.

It was followed by: “When the world feels like it is collapsing around you, you are allowed to ask for help… you do not have to deal w/ your mental state alone.”

“We all need love & support and if you can be the one to bring somebody happiness or a calmness that they can’t find in themselves, please be that person…,” Hadid wrote towards the end of her post. /TISG

