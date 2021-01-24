Jennifer Lopez reveals she had a hard time loving herself when she was married to Marc Anthony

- Advertisement -

Hollywood — Jennifer Lopez shared that she did not always love herself despite being a two-time Grammy nominee, Super Bowl headliner, Inaugration performer and a natural beauty with her own cosmetics line.

On Jan 22, Lopez shared in a new #CoachConversations video about how she did not feel her best in past relationships. She shared with purpose coach Jay Shetty that she remembers when she was going through therapy at the beginning, in her late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and Lopez said she loved herself.

She added that obviously, she was doing all these things in her personal relationships that did not seem like she was loving herself and she did not understand the concept of it. Lopez said that it took time and added that it is still a journey for her.

Curious about which ex she was referring to?

Lopez, 51 was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. Although she did not name the Man on Fire actor directly, she was 34 when they got hitched and 44 years old when they officially divorced (though they separated three years before). Lopez appeared to have realised the importance of self-love in her late 30s, right before she split up with Marc, as reported by Yahoo on January 23.

In 2016, Lopez told W Magazine that when her marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It was not the dream that she had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of her children and that’s never going away. So Lopez has to work to make things right. And that is by far the hardest work she does, according to her.

Lopez admitted that she hung in there for seven years but knew very quickly it was not the right thing. It appears that being exes worked better for the former couple, who share 12-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz. Lopez credited Anthony for helping her find her confidence. She shared in 2018 that Anthony saw where she suffered. He told her she was a great singer and not to let anybody tell her that she was not a great singer.

Lopez added that she respected him so much because she considers him one of the best singers of all time. Anthony went on to marry model Shannon De Lima and the relationship lasted from 2014 to 2017. As for Lopez, she is dating Alex Rodriguez. Speaking to Coach, Lopez shared about her evolution as a mother, person and artist.

She said that people are always saying, oh, she reinvents herself. It’s a reinvention. Lopez does not like the word. She is not reinventing or trying to be something different or trying to trick people into something new. It’s evolving. She said the most important thing about that self-evolution is listening to yourself and your self-talk.

Lopez said that what you say and what you think becomes your reality. She tells this to her kids all the time. She added that if you tell yourself you are going to be this or going to be that, then you will be that. Whatever it is, you tell yourself that and it will manifest.

She added, “I really believe that we create our lives. Again, not just with our actions and the things we do, but the things we think and the self-talk that we give.”

It ties into her career, as well, as she tries to stay grounded to who she is despite “pressure” from others. “Being in this business, where people are always trying to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do, you really have to have a strong sense of self and gut and instinct and follow that,” Lopez said. /TISG