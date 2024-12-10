KOREA: According to Allkpop, Stray Kids is gearing up for the release of their new album, SKZHOP HIPTAPE ‘合 (HOP)’, set to drop on Dec 13 at 2 pm KST (midnight EST).

To build anticipation, JYP Entertainment has been sharing an array of high-quality teasers, including concept photos, UNVEIL: TRACK snippets, and mashup videos. On Dec 9 KST, the first teaser for the album’s title track, Walkin On Water, was unveiled.

Striking cinematography

The teaser highlights all eight members’ individuality and distinctive charm—Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

With its grand yet modern sound, the video cements Stray Kids’ reputation as a “concept powerhouse.”

The visuals skillfully blend classical elements with contemporary aesthetics, with water-inspired imagery taking centre stage. Fans are already buzzing about the music video’s impressive scale and striking cinematography.

SKZHOP HIPTAPE introduces a fresh genre crafted by Stray Kids, combining their acronym “SKZ” with hip-hop influences. The album’s title, ‘合 (HOP)’, symbolizes unity (“合”) and hip-hop’s dynamic energy.

Produced by 3RACHA, the group’s in-house team comprising Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, Walkin On Water is expected to showcase their signature artistry and innovation.

The group’s upcoming release comes as they celebrate their global recognition, including nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards for categories like Top Duo/Group, Top K-Pop Album, and Top Global K-Pop Artist.

Unique creativity

Fans can look forward to SKZHOP HIPTAPE ‘合 (HOP)’ and the highly anticipated Walkin On Water music video, which promise to highlight Stray Kids’ unique creativity and musical prowess.

In 2017, JYP Entertainment created the well-known South Korean boy band Stray Kids through the eponymous reality show.

The group currently consists of eight talented members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Known for their powerful performances, unique music style, and strong bond, Stray Kids has quickly gained a dedicated global fanbase called “Stay.” Their music frequently combines electronic, R&B, and hip-hop components, giving them a unique sound.