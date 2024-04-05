Be the first foodpanda Chief Savings Officer snagging a five figure reward!

SINGAPORE: Want to be the first foodpanda Chief Savings Officer (CSO)? This is not a prank, get the best “lobang” in town! On Monday, April 1, Singapore’s foodpanda started looking for its first Chief Savings Officer (CSO) who will receive an “almost-too-good-to-be-true” reward.

The chosen one, crowned as the “lobang” king or queen, will showcase their money and time saving skills, earning a jaw-dropping five-figure value reward.

In a nod to Singapore’s fervent food culture and love for unbeatable deals, the new CSO will spend six months leading foodpanda’s strategic “lobang” plans.

Their mission? They’ll get paid to find and tell everyone about foddpanda’s “die-die-must-try deals” and share it with friends, family, and foodpanda users across the Lion City.

As part of the deal, foodpanda will cover S$1,500 worth of the CSO’s monthly expenses, allowing them to indulge their inner foodie to their heart’s content. The food and grocery allowance, provided in the form of foodpanda vouchers, can be splurged at thousands of restaurants and merchants listed on the platform.

But that’s not all! The CSO will also pocket a monthly S$2,000 foodpanda creator fund, empowering them to fuel their passion by sharing their top tips, hacks, and culinary discoveries. Sharing is caring, especially when it comes to great deals!

For those itching to seize this opportunity, the application window to become foodpanda’s Chief Savings Officer is open from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

To apply, just post a one-minute video on Instagram, sharing your ultimate time and money-saving hack for food or groceries. To know more, head over to https://www.foodpanda.sg/contents/chief-savings-officer for more details into the application process and guidelines.

So, if you’re a bargain hunter with a knack for sharing great deals, don’t miss out on this chance! /TISG