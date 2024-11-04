KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, BABYMONSTER, a Korean girl group founded by YG is intensifying their efforts to build a stronger connection with fans.

YG Entertainment reported that BABYMONSTER members Rora and Rami are set to appear on the SBS variety show Running Man on Nov 10 at 6:10 PM.

Their bright and energetic personalities are expected to captivate viewers.

Broadening their reach

This appearance marks an important step in BABYMONSTER’s public presence, aligning with YG’s strategy to increase their exposure across various platforms for the latter part of 2024.

This plan includes appearances on variety shows, radio, and YouTube, broadening their reach.

BABYMONSTER recently returned on Nov 1 with their debut full-length album, DRIP.

The album quickly climbed to the second position on the iTunes Worldwide Album Chart and secured the top spot in 12 different regions.

In Japan, the album dominated Line Music’s Top 100 Albums Real-Time Chart, indicating their growing international appeal.

Rapid rise in popularity

The music video for DRIP became YouTube’s “Most Viewed Video in 24 Hours” immediately after its release.

Their pre-released track, CLIK CLAK, also saw significant traction on YouTube, remaining in the platform’s global daily trending chart TOP 10 for three consecutive days.

The songs amassed impressive view counts of 34.81 million and 35.71 million, respectively, highlighting BABYMONSTER’s rapid rise in popularity.

On April 1, 2024, BABYMONSTER officially debuted with their eponymous extended play (EP), “Babymons7er.” Their debut EP features diverse musical styles, showcasing the group’s versatility and talent.

BABYMONSTER has already achieved significant success, including winning the MAMA Award for Best New Female Artist in 2024. Some of their popular songs include “Forever,” “Drip,” and “Clik Clack.”

With their talent, hard work, and strong support from YG Entertainment, BABYMONSTER is poised to become one of the top girl groups in the K-pop industry.