Home News “Are you local Chinese?” – Sexual racism and racial preferences within the...

“Are you local Chinese?” – Sexual racism and racial preferences within the LGBTQ Community

“are-you-local-chinese?”-–-sexual-racism-and-racial-preferences-within-the-lgbtq-community
By Wake Up Singapore
- Advertisement -

“Some might argue that raising this problem within the gay community could “hurt” the movement.

But this begs the question as to who this movement is for? Is it only the Chinese majority? When s377A is eventually repealed, who will enjoy the “freedom to love” and who cannot?” – Daryl Yang

What is this damn obsession about?

This is a common question faced by LGBTQ minorities on dating apps in Singapore. On 19 March 2022, a Twitter user compiled these responses and asked “What is this damn obsession about?”

A compilation of messages on Grinder asking "Are you local chinese?"

In case you’re lost, “chin” refers to the Chinese race, and not what separates your lips and your neck. Although, it is sometimes a little fun to throw in a little jibe when confronted with the million-dollar-question, like this Twitter user did.

Man responds by saying International Jaw when asked if he was a local Chinese
Photo from Twitter

His post received more than 50 retweens and quote tweets. Many Twitter users shared that they have been on the receiving end of such questions too.

A twitter user says he replies to say is it a problem if I'm not when asked if he is local chinese
Photo from Twitter
- Advertisement 1-

Fred revealed that as a result of receiving such messages when he was 18 and “figuring things out“, he had to put in a lot of work to resolve the race-based trauma.

Photo from Twitter

Adit called out “progressive” Singaporean guys who still base their standards on conventional standards of attraction. He called their attitude towards racial minorities “deplorable”

Adit Wadhana calls out sexual discrimination amongst Singaporean gays
Photo from Twitter

One Twitter user, Beezlebub, wondered if repealing 377A would change anything in respect of sexual racism. He also told “pick me” minorities that having a partner from the majority race does not make them better. Nor does it give them the right to look down on others.

Beezlebub asks what is the point of repealing 377a if sexual racism continues
Photo from Twitter

Academic Research on Sexual Racism in the LGBT Community

Daryl Yang, a graduate student at UC Berkeley, drew attention to a recently-published academic paper on Sexual Racism in Grinder. It as published by 3 NTU students – Ming Wei Ang, Justin Ching Keng Tan and Chen Lou.

An academic research paper on sexual racism in the lgbt community in singapore

The paper noted that sexual racism has caused racial minorities to internalize their subordination and attempt to pass as Chinese. Daryl observed that this was “deeply ironic” as “gay equality is supposed to be about the freedom to be our authentic selves”.

- Advertisement 2-

Daryl then made reference to another paper, which made reference to how some within the community “subjugate” others on the basis of “racial preferences”.

Photo from Twitter

Does having racial preferences make you a racist?

This is a question that has surfaced again and again. It is not a question limited to the LGBT community.

Screenshot from Straits Times

Minister Shanmugam, for example, takes the view that racial preferences cross the line into racism if such preferences are overt and/or imposed on others.

We think it is also important to interrogate the reasons underlying such “preferences”.

In Daryl’s view, racial preferences are invariably racist.

“These “racial preferences” are also invariably racist even if one claims that they are not, because they’re often based on (a) a racial hierarchy that classifies some races as superior/ inferior to others and (b) racial stereotypes that circulate in SG society generally.”

- Advertisement 3-

This “hierarchy” was also observed in the study of sexual racism in Grindr, which showed that local Chinese are the most desirable, followed by whites, Malays, and Indians.

The paper also featured an anecdote on sexual racism by an Indian bartender in a Singaporean queer bar.

A difficult, but necessary, conversation

Daryl Yang ended his 6-tweet Twitter thread by noting that some may argue that this conversation would “hurt” the LGTBQ movement. “When 377A is finally repealed, who will enjoy the “freedom to love” and who cannot?” he asked.

Racism must be addressed, even within marginalised communities. Pink Dot SG, Singapore’s largest and most mainstream LGBTQ group, has repeatedly called out racial discrimination, both within and outside of the community.

Pink Dot addressing racism

Pink Dot addressing racism in 2021

We end with a quote from Daryl:

“While repealing s 377A is important, sexual racism is an equally, if not more, important issue for the LGBTQ movement to grapple with how queer racial minorities are doubly subjugated”

This article was first published in Wake Up Singapore!Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

“Are you local Chinese?” – Sexual racism and racial preferences within the LGBTQ Community

“Some might argue that raising this problem within the gay community could “hurt” the movement. But this begs the question as to who this movement is for? Is it only the Chinese majority? When s377A is eventually repealed, who will...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Injustice to manual workers

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events...
Read more
Featured News

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam

A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how ads for e-commerce jobs are actually a big scam, where people could get...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 22

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore! Photo: freepik/rawpixel.com Singapore is a country that is heavily reliant on...
Read more
Home News

Stories you might’ve missed, Mar 21

‘Arrogant foreign guy’ hits car ‘very hard for no reason’, altercation at Fajar Shopping Centre Photo: FB screengrab/Complaint Singapore A member of the public who was...
Read more
Home News

“Are you local Chinese?” – Sexual racism and racial preferences within the LGBTQ Community

“Some might argue that raising this problem within the gay community could “hurt” the movement. But this begs the question...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor: Injustice to manual workers

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have...
Read more
Featured News

Woman responds to e-commerce job ad, ends up warning public that it’s a scam

A woman named Janice Sia took to Facebook to expose how ads for e-commerce jobs are actually a big...
Read more
Home News

Morning Digest, Mar 22

Everything also must tax… and now… enter the parallel universe for Migrant Workers in Singapore! Photo: freepik/rawpixel.com Singapore is a country...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore