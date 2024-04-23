Entertainment

Apink’s Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung’s Rado in romantic relationship

ByLydia Koh

April 23, 2024

Apink member Yoon Bomi and Black Eyed Pilseung producer Rado have officially confirmed their romantic relationship. According to a South Korean media outlet, the two have been dating since April 2017.

Following the circulation of reports regarding Yoon Bomi of Apink and Rado of Black Eyed Pilseung, their agencies promptly confirmed the relationship.

As reported, Choi Creative Lab, representing Apink, affirmed that Yoon Bomi maintains a positive relationship with Rado. They requested understanding from the public regarding the inability to disclose further details about the artist’s privacy.

Additionally, they assured that Yoon Bomi will continue her activities as a member of Apink, as well as her pursuits in acting and entertainment.

Photo: YouTube/Rado

Main dancer and lead vocalist of Apink

Yoon Bomi, also known mononymously as Bomi, is a talented South Korean singer, actress, and dancer who’s part of the popular girl group Apink. She debuted in Apink on April 19, 2011, under IST Entertainment.

She is the group’s main dancer and lead vocalist. Bomi is known for her strong vocals and energetic dance performances, which contribute to Apink’s signature cute and bubbly concept.

Bomi has been expanding her career into acting and appearing in various dramas. You might recognize her from shows like “Because This Is My First Life” (2017).

Her most recent acting role is as Na Chae-yeon, the secretary in the drama “Queen of Tears” (2024). Here are some fun facts about Bomi, a third-degree black belt in Taekwondo!

Rado is one-half of Black-Eyed Pilseung

Bomi was a former cheerleader in high school. She is a fan of Lee Hyori, and her favourite colour is red. Bomi is Apink’s mood-maker, according to her group members.

Rado, whose real name is Song Joo-young, is one-half of the successful South Korean music-producing and songwriting duo Black Eyed Pilseung.

Black Eyed Pilseung, meaning “Black Eyed Victory” in English, was formed in 2014 with Rado and his partner, Choi Kyu-sung.

ByLydia Koh

