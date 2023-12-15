Entertainment

Alyson Hannigan, American Pie and How I Met Your Mother actress drops 20 pounds

ByJasmime Kaur

December 15, 2023
Hannigan

How I Met Your Mother and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Alyson Hannigan has lost a ton of weight all thanks to her participation in Dancing with The Stars. While competing in Season 32 of the show the weight just came off she says and she put an Instagram photo to show off her weight loss.

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars.” 

She also thanked her dance partner, Sasha Farber. “I can’t thank Sasha Farber enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!”, she said. 

Farber also complimented her in his own Instagram post saying, “I wanted to post this picture and celebrate, how proud and hard-working my partner was during the season!!! I believe dance is the best way to exercise stimulate the brain and have fun in the process!!!!! I call it ‘BodyBySasha’ who wants who wants to sign up!!!!!”

Hannigan and Gellar

Her Buffy co-star, Sarah Michelle Gellar said, “I just see confidence gained.” 

Hannigan and Farber won fifth place in the show. This season’s winners were Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and dance pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

According to sources, celebrities on Dancing with the Stars make a starting salary of $125,000 which includes 20 hours of training per week. 

For stars who make it past the first few rounds and to weeks three and four there is a bonus amount of $10,000 per week. At week five they get $15,000, and at week six and seven they get $20,000 and at week eight and nine they get $30,000 in their bank account. For those who make it to the semifinals and final, there is an additional $50,000 each week and the winner gets the Mirror Ball trophy. 

That means each star or celebrity has the potential to earn $360,000.

The starting salary for their partners or dance pros however is much less at $1,600 per episode. The cap for a professional dancer is $100,000 per season. 

