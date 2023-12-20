Law

AHTC managing agent FMSS and director sues insurer for failing to foot bill in lawsuit

ByObbana Rajah

December 20, 2023

SINGAPORE: The managing agent embroiled in the Aljunied Hougang Town Council (AHTC) case FM Solutions & Services (FMSS), and its director, Ms How Weng Fan, are suing their insurer for failing to indemnify them or make any payments over the lawsuits.

Ms How is also suing the insurer Allied World Assurance Company in the capacity of her late husband, Mr Danny Loh. According to the plaintiffs, Allied World Assurance Company has failed or refused to indemnify them or pay them as provided for under their insurance contract after the plaintiffs were sued by AHTC and Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC). FMSS, Ms How, and Mr Loh signed an insurance contract with Allied World Assurance Company in August 2016, CNA article reports.

The insurer was supposed to compensate them against liability at law for money to be paid under judgment, award or settlement arising from legal proceedings brought by third parties against them, resulting from any civil liability incurred in connection to the property management or project management services they provided.

See also  Pritam Singh commends ST for issuing clarification regarding AHTC’s powers over residents’ flats

The insurance company was also supposed to pay all other costs and expenses incurred by the plaintiffs in such legal proceedings, such as the legal costs of defending themselves, said the plaintiffs.

At the end of November 2023, the Court said that Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh, along with party chair Sylvia Lim, former secretary-general Low Thia Khiang, and others, have succeeded substantially in their appeals.

FMSS, Ms How and Mr Loh are all defendants in the civil suits brought by AHTC and Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (later handed over to Sengkang Town Council) against Workers’ Party leaders and former AHTC town councillors for the alleged misuse of millions in town council funds.

The eight defendants are WP leaders, Ms Sylvia Lim, Mr Low Thia Khiang, Mr Pritam Singh, FMSS, Ms How, Mr Loh and then-town councillors Mr Chua Zhi Hon and Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan.

The Town Councils that sued the WP leaders and others have now been ordered to pay around S$388,800 in costs and disbursements over the appeals in the case.

See also  AHTC trial day 7: FMSS had no opportunity to respond to “prejudiced” report-defence

The Court released a judgment explaining why Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) are now required to pay costs.

The AHTC case began in 2013 after FM Solutions and Services (FMSS) was appointed as managing agent because FMSS had been founded by WP supporter Ms How Weng Fan; this was questioned due to a possible conflict of interest.

The next step for the case is for damages to be assessed for these negligent breaches – parties are still at the pre-trial conference stage. /TISG

Read related: AHTC, SKTC ordered to pay WP leaders and others S$388,800 in costs & disbursements

ByObbana Rajah

Related Post

Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Law

Scam alert: Victims lose $28K due to phishing scams impersonating OneMotoring

September 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Law

Woman sells her S$300K securities and then requests in court S$600 monthly maintenance from her husband amid divorce; judge says no

September 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor | Can all Singaporeans really achieve FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) while still living in Singapore?

October 6, 2024 Letters to the Editor
Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.