SINGAPORE: The Independent Singapore recently had the privilege of interviewing Dr Bernard Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Paincare, and one of the city-state’s experts on managing pain.

He told us that while ageing is inevitable, it does not mean that we’re destined to live out our days wracked by aches or that we need to resort to invasive surgeries when we do experience pain.

While our bodies experience degeneration, which for women begins earlier than with men due to hormonal changes brought about by the start of menopause, there’s an amount of misinformation surrounding the pain that comes with ageing that leads people to believe they simply have to live with worsening pain in their elderly years.

There are alternatives, Dr Lee told us, including Singapore Paincare’s unique Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which encourages patients’ own blood—specifically platelets—that aids with reducing pain in a natural healing process. Other solutions include minimally invasive injections.

In other words, ageing individuals who are hurting may reach for a number of options, depending on the severity of the pain they feel due to arthritis of the knee or hip, back pains, a slipped disc, and other conditions.

“Singapore Paincare offers a one-stop solution for all kinds of pain,” he said. “All pains stop with us.”

When asked if there is anything people can do to minimize common pains as people get older, Dr Lee quickly answered with one word, “Exercise,” and added that the important thing to remember is that movement prevents muscle loss and wasting.

Lest we all suddenly start lifting heavy weights and gathering dust in the corners of our homes, he said that some cardio exercises may be a better option, especially for those who are not in the habit of exercising regularly yet.

“It’s never too late to start,” he told TISG, adding that “everyone is in pursuit of longevity” and that having “good, strong muscles” plays a key part.

While degeneration hits men at around 60, this can come about a decade earlier for women because of a loss of estrogen. This means that women can experience pain earlier and more frequently than men.

This is where Singapore Paincare’s doctors, who are trained to understand pain in a different way, can help. From diagnosis to treatment, they offer care targeted to the patients’ specific needs.

Its treatments are recognized by the Ministry of Health and there are available subsidies for them, ensuring that seeking relatively pain-free ageing is available to all.

Dr Lee urged people who are experiencing the aches and pains of ageing to not be paralyzed by fear.

“Pain is an alarm,” he said, adding that when someone experiences three months of persistent pain, they should get it checked out by a medical professional. Early detection, after all, is part of ensuring better outcomes.

“Don’t be a martyr to pain. It has many causes. Make sure you go to the right doctor” who’ll tell you about the different options available to you, Dr Lee told us. /TISG

Read also: New public hospital to be built at Tengah, home-based care to meet the needs of Singapore’s ageing society