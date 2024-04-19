Featured News Home News

Age of drug users in Singapore is trending lower alongside spike in drug-related arrests

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: The age of drug users in Singapore is trending lower, with 27% of drug addicts under the age of 30 according to the latest data from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB). The data shows that the number of young drug users arrested in Singapore last year increased by 17% compared to 2022.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, rolled out these statistics in a recent talk, asserting that this is evidence that Singapore must not relax its strict anti-drug stance.

Speaking at a Ministry of Home Affairs seminar, Assoc Prof Faishal said Singapore drug policy must continue to be based on science and evidence. He cited Thailand as an example, saying that after Thailand legalized marijuana, the number of people smoking it increased fourfold.

He added that after British Columbia legalized drug possession, the number of drug-related deaths every day also continued to rise. The Minister of State claimed that if Singapore ignores these facts, the country’s drug situation will worsen.

See also  Thinking of joining Ukraine’s armed forces? Not so fast, says MHA

The ruling party politician said that in order to protect its people, Singapore must continue to take action to curb the harm caused by drugs.

Assoc Prof Faishal reiterated the importance of social solidarity in the fight against drugs. He sajd that to do this, the country must conduct convincing and credible research to provide evidence for the harmful effects of drugs.

This can better inform the public about the dangers of drugs and help Singaporeans not fall for misinformation about drugs, he argued.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News SG Politics

“Racism still exists in Singapore and is ‘among us’” — Lawrence Wong’s video on racism resurfaces in lead-up to next GE

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“Almost hit an elderly” — Resident puzzled on why cyclists still cycle along overhead bridges despite the display of clear signs to dismount

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Relationships

Woman gets schooled by SG men for saying, “If you’re too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first”

October 30, 2024 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

HDB block corridor with spooktacular Halloween gory decor sends Singaporeans scream-ing with excitement!

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Pet parent offers S$800 reward for anyone who finds their missing fur kid, last seen at Parry Terrace, Kovan

October 30, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Happy Diwali or Happy Deepavali? — Singaporean Indians enlighten a netizen on the true meaning of the word for the Hindu Festival of Lights

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.