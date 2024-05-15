;
Advert for Tan Chuan-Jin’s leadership masterclass taken down amid intense backlash

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 15, 2024

SINGAPORE: The SMF Centre for Corporate Learning (SMFCCL) has taken down a post advertising a leadership masterclass featuring Tan Chuan-Jin amid backlash over the inclusion of the former Speaker of Parliament and People’s Action Party (PAP) parliamentarian.

However, it appears that the course will take place as scheduled.

The post, which featured Mr Tan’s photo and name, suddenly went offline on Monday (May 13), causing some Singaporeans online to question whether it was fake news.

However, the event organisers have confirmed that the course is real, and the first session of the three-part series will take place on 10 July, according to digital media site Mothership.

Mr Tan will speak at the first two sessions of the course and will delve into how leaders can make a difference in Singapore and give his take on the broader issues facing Singapore.

A certificate will be issued upon completion of the course, but SkillsFuture credits cannot be used to offset the course fees.

While the organisers have also revealed that the course has received a good take-up rate, some online have criticised the inclusion of Mr Tan as keynote speaker.

One of the former politician’s most vocal critics, Singapore athlete Soh Rui Yong, slammed the decision on social media. In a harshly-worded Facebook post that has received over 800 reactions, he wrote:

“Leadership? You deleted your social media when s**t hit the fan… No soldier would trust their lives in war with you…”

Mr Soh has also clashed with Mr Tan in the past after the latter, as president of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), blocked the athlete from representing Singapore at major events like the SEA Games and Asian Games.

He has previously accused the ex-politician of behaving “petty” and blocking him on social media over their disagreements.

Others, however, have welcomed the masterclass featuring Mr Tan. Beloved Singapore poet Gwee Li Sui said on Facebook: “Brilliant self-reinvention if you ask me.”

The controversy has sparked broader discussions about forgiveness, redemption, and the extent to which individuals should be held accountable for their actions, even after facing consequences.

While some have condemned Mr Tan’s inclusion in the upcoming masterclass, others have questioned the ethics of continuing to judge him for past indiscretions, particularly considering his resignation from politics.

