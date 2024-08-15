SINGAPORE: A two-storey executive maisonette located in Bishan was listed for sale at $1.88 million on a popular real estate website, but the advertisement was removed in less than 24 hours.

The property listing, posted yesterday (14 Aug) on PropertyGuru, showcased the home located on a high floor of Block 261 on Bishan Street 22. The maisonette spans 1,580 square feet and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a balcony. The unit received its Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 1991, making it approximately 33 years old, and has 66 years remaining on its 99-year lease.

The advertisement highlighted the maisonette’s proximity to an MRT station, several shopping malls, and notable schools, emphasizing its convenience and accessibility.

While such spacious HDB units are rare, the maisonette’s price drew attention for its significant difference from other similar units currently on the market. Other maisonette units available in the same block are listed at $1,248,888 and $1,388,888, respectively, reflecting a $500,000 to $600,000 difference from the $1.88 million asking price.

Channel 8 attempted to reach out to the real estate agent responsible for the listing to gain further insight into the substantial price tag and the reasons behind the removal of the advertisement. However, the attempts to contact the agent were unsuccessful.

Following these efforts, the advertisement was removed from the PropertyGuru website, leaving potential buyers and interested parties with unanswered questions.

The listing and subsequent removal come on the heels of a record-breaking sale in the area. Last month, a five-room Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) unit at Block 275A, Natura Loft, Bishan Street 24 was sold for approximately $1.568 million. This unit, situated between the 37th and 39th floors and just 13 years old, set a new record for the highest resale price of all HDB flats in Bishan.

TISG/