Personal Finance

A third of Singaporeans say they lack enough savings to cover six months of living expenses: Study

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by the Centre for Research on Successful Ageing (ROSA) at the Singapore Management University (SMU) has revealed a concerning financial trend among Singaporeans.

According to the study, one-third of the respondents believe they lack sufficient savings to cover at least six months’ worth of living expenses.

The survey, which engaged around 4,000 Singaporeans, was carried out over a period from May 2023 to February 2024.

The findings underscore the financial vulnerability faced by a significant portion of the population. The survey also highlighted differing perspectives on what constitutes essential household needs.

For instance, while all respondents unanimously agreed that refrigerators are a necessity, views on air conditioning varied significantly.

Among high-income respondents, 70% deemed air conditioning essential, compared to less than half of low-income respondents who cited high electricity costs as a deterrent.

Entertainment preferences also showed a clear divide. Over 80% of participants still regard television as a household necessity, especially in homes with elderly members, favouring it over paid streaming services.

See also  GF ends relationship because BF's S$16,000 savings too little

Meanwhile, 56% of respondents emphasized the importance of annual vacations to Southeast Asian countries, citing benefits to their physical and mental health and the need to escape the confines of the small island nation.

Speaking at a seminar on family needs in Singapore, Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring citizens meet their daily needs.

He noted that people have different views on what needs are essential, especially options beyond just making ends meet and that it is not easy to come up with a clear list of necessities that everyone accepts.

Pointing to a recent Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) study that also explored public opinions on basic needs, the Minister pointed out that the survey indicated that over half of the respondents felt that costs related to social and leisure activities should be self-funded, while medical care and childcare expenses should be covered by the government.

See also  Which High-Interest Savings Accounts Should You Open and Why

However, when questioned about potential solutions such as raising taxes or reallocating existing resources, only 20% supported tax increases. There was, however, no consensus on how to reallocate government spending, Mr Zulkifli said.

/TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

‘I’m tired of not having anything in my bank account,’ 32 yo Singaporean feels discouraged because he still has no substantial savings

October 11, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Entertainment

Go Min Si, Kang Ha Neul and others are confirmed for a new romance drama

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Deepfake romance scams targeting men in Asia rake in $46 million, 2 dozen people arrested

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Asia

Australia’s Northern Territory to jail 10-year-old offenders

October 18, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.