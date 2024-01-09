Featured News Lifestyle

78yo SG “office worker” shares her secret on how she survived working in the same company for 50 years!

ByYoko Nicole

January 9, 2024

SINGAPORE: Hong Kong YouTuber Torres Pit was conducting a survey in Singapore, asking citizens how much they earn per month when he came across a 78-year-old woman working in a “Singapore stock exchange-listed company” as an “office worker.” 

She revealed that she has worked for the same company for 50 years, and her number one tip for surviving the corporate world is, “Learn as much as you can and read a lot. You need to keep abreast with the market trend.”

She also said that she didn’t find anything difficult about working in an office. 

“Do you wake up every morning and you’re excited to go to work?” Torris asked.

“Yes, why not?” she responded.

Another staff member from Torris’ team also chimed in on the conversation and noted that the woman “seemed so happy and not stressed,” prompting her to ask what the woman’s secret was.

“We need to be positive with life, with everything. If we find difficulty, we must think positive. There should be a way,” the woman said. 

See also  "What jobs do not require a degree to climb?" — Unemployed Singaporean asks

Nearing the end of the interview, Torres looked into the camera and addressed his viewers, saying, “78 and still researching into the AI and know the market. What’s your excuse?”

The old woman then said at the end, “You learn by reading books!”

“Read books!” echoed Torres.

In the comments section, a netizen praised the old woman for her unwavering dedication to learning new things.

“Kudos to the 78 years-old for still being active and still learning at 78!! Really no excuse for us to stop learning,” the netizen said.

“My goodness!!! 78 years old acts like mid 60s with a clear mind and strong body. Amazing,” another added.

Never too old to learn new things

Most elderly people find it difficult and challenging to learn new things, but it’s not because they’re “too old”. It’s just that they consciously or subconsciously decide to stop learning.

Once they make this choice, they form a habit, so their learning ability gradually weakens, like an unused muscle.

See also  Junior doctor says he's scheduled to work 110 hours/week but told to under-report it

It could also be that they’re tired of learning and “just want to chill out,” or they may think they’ve already learned everything they need to. Some even make the excuse that “they cannot learn anymore because of their old age.”

In addition, their lack of confidence and anxiety about their performance also make it harder for them to focus on learning.

Older people are actually just as sharp as younger ones

A Rotman Research Institute study refuted the misconception that older people are incapable of learning new things.

In their research, they found that the brains of older people can still learn “new tricks” and have visual- and short-term memories that are just as sharp as those of young adults.

Interestingly, older folks also use different brain regions than younger adults.

In another study, participants aged 58 to 86 completed 3 to 5 new classes over a 3-month period.

After one month and a half, they discovered that the participants had increased their mental capacity to a level comparable to those 30 years younger.

See also  Singapore's Wealthiest Are The Most Unhappy In Asia With Their Current State Of Work-Life Balance—Survey

Also, as an individual gets older, there are some things that they can do better than people of younger age, such as inductive reasoning, visual-spatial skills, verbal abilities, and basic maths.

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Lifestyle

Bangladeshi, who has worked for 27 years without a day off in Malaysia, has 3 successful kids: A judge, a doctor and an engineer

October 26, 2024 Gemma Iso
Health & Fitness Lifestyle Relationships

Seoul is spending $327 million to stop loneliness epidemic

October 25, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Lifestyle

“Majority of my self-worth seems to be based on work”: Woman says she can’t stop thinking about work even when she lies down at night and asks for tips on how to compartmentalize

October 25, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Celebrity

BTS RM’s LOST music video wins international awards for Best Production Design and Alternative Video at UK MV Awards 2024

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé makes history with ‘APT.’—Scores highest chart ranking for female K-Pop act in the UK!

October 26, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

S’poreans wonder if Grab’s full return to office is a ‘retrenchment exercise’ or ‘indirect layoffs’

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Shrinkflation: Diners are saying KFC chicken pieces are smaller than condiment packets

October 26, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.