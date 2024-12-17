;
78% tech executives warn of escalating security risks as data optimization soars

December 17, 2024

SINGAPORE: A recent survey by NetApp that the Singapore Business Review published showed that 78% of tech and data executives in Singapore believe artificial intelligence (AI) has heightened security risks for their businesses.

The findings highlight the growing concern among companies as they embrace AI to stay competitive.

The survey, which gathered insights from 1,300 executives across nine markets globally, revealed that a remarkable 85% of Singaporean businesses have either fully or mostly optimized their data to leverage AI’s potential.

Despite the promise of AI’s competitive edge, the rising security threats pose a challenge many companies struggle to manage.

As businesses in Singapore adopt AI, nearly half (49%) of tech leaders prioritise investments in data management and infrastructure to bolster their security and safeguard critical systems.

However, the widespread adoption of AI globally has led to an uptick in security risks, with executives facing a far more complex landscape than their counterparts in countries with slower AI adoption.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, India and Japan follow Singapore, with 72% and 68% of executives, respectively, acknowledging AI’s increased security risks.

On the global stage, the United States ranks highest, with 82% of executives reporting concerns, while Australia and New Zealand closely trail at 81%.

In contrast, countries such as Germany, France, and Spain have seen lower percentages, with only 40% to 42% of executives citing AI-related security risks.

The study underscores the dual-edged nature of AI. While it offers immense benefits in efficiency and competitiveness, it also urgently needs stronger security measures and enhanced infrastructure to mitigate emerging threats.

