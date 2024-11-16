SINGAPORE: A recent report by JobStreet featured by the Singapore Business Review highlights a concerning lag in AI adoption among Singaporean workers, with many hesitant to reskill for the AI-driven future.

According to the findings, only 53% of local talent are willing to reskill to stay relevant in the evolving job market, signalling a reluctance to fully engage with emerging technologies like generative AI (GenAI).

A “wait-and-see” approach to AI

The survey reveals that a significant portion of the workforce is adopting a “wait-and-see” approach.

While 41% of respondents said they would reskill only if necessary, a notable 22% expect GenAI to profoundly impact their roles, potentially leading to job losses or significant transformations in their job functions.

In contrast, 19% of those surveyed remain confident that AI advancements will not impact their jobs.

Growing awareness of GenAI, but limited usage

Despite this uncertainty, the report shows a growing awareness of GenAI’s capabilities.

Some 60% of Singaporean workers have already experimented with AI tools in their personal or professional lives.

However, only 43% of the workforce uses GenAI monthly, while 40% remain unfamiliar with its potential applications.

Recognizing the benefits of GenAI

When it comes to the benefits of GenAI, 60% of respondents agree that AI has the potential to alleviate non-essential tasks, while 45% believe it can significantly enhance the quality of their work.

Despite recognizing these advantages, there is a clear need for further support in integrating AI into the workforce.

More than half (51%) of workers expressed a desire for guidance on which skills to acquire, while 46% called for better learning opportunities.

Additionally, 36% stressed the importance of greater employer involvement in facilitating GenAI adoption in the workplace.

Implications for businesses and policymakers

The findings underscore a pressing challenge for businesses and policymakers in Singapore.

As AI continues to reshape the global workforce, comprehensive reskilling programs and stronger industry support are critical to ensure that workers are equipped to thrive in an increasingly automated and AI-driven environment.