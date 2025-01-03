CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

75-year-old millionaire stock market tycoon lives for coupons, turning frugality into an art

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 3, 2025

JAPAN: A 75-year-old Japanese man, Hiroto Kiritani, has captured the imagination of Chinese netizens with his extraordinary commitment to a frugal lifestyle, despite his vast wealth.

Known as the “god of freebies,” Kiritani’s story has gone viral for its blend of eccentricity, humor, and resourcefulness.

From shogi player to stock market tycoon

According to the South China Morning Post story, Kiritani’s journey to wealth began long before he became an internet sensation. A former professional shogi player, Kiritani entered the world of finance through an unexpected avenue.

Invited to teach shogi at a securities firm, he quickly picked up stock market strategies and amassed his first fortune.

Holding stocks in over 1,000 companies, his net worth has surged to over 600 million yen (around US$3.8 million). Yet, despite his financial success, he has chosen to live a remarkably modest life.

The joy of freebies

Kiritani’s lifestyle transformation took root after the 2008 stock market crash, which saw him lose 200 million yen. To ensure he would never again waste money, he began aggressively collecting coupons and shareholder perks from the companies he invested in.

This habit has grown into a daily ritual — his mornings start with a speedy ride on his coupon-funded bicycle, followed by visits to restaurants offering free meals.

His passion for freebies extends beyond food. Kiritani redeems gym memberships, cinema tickets, and even participates in activities like bungee jumping, all because they are free.

With over 300 movie vouchers annually, he watches up to 140 films, though his main goal is often simply to sleep in a comfortable theater seat.

Inspiring the world 

Kiritani’s frugality has not only brought personal fulfillment but has also made him a beloved figure online.

Through books and TV appearances, he shares his advice on maximizing resources, inspiring a younger generation to think differently about money.

His story has sparked amusement and admiration, with many remarking on his unique approach to life.

As one commenter put it: “Being forced to exercise because of free gym coupons really cracked me up!”

Another remarked, “Chinese companies should learn from this. If stock prices drop, at least offer coupons as a shareholder benefit!”

Kiritani’s philosophy remains clear — “Letting coupons expire is shameful.”

