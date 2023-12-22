Home News

50% Singaporeans think 2024 will be bad, challenging year — IPSOS survey

December 22, 2023

SINGAPORE: A recent survey conducted by global market research consultancy Ipsos has found that nearly half of Singaporeans have what may be considered a pessimistic outlook on the coming year and expect 2024 to be more challenging than 2023.

Ipsos surveyed more than 25,000 people in 34 countries worldwide to understand people’s impressions of the past year and their expectations for the upcoming one. 500 Singaporeans participated in the survey.

The findings indicate that economic issues continue to dominate the minds of Singaporeans, with approximately 80 per cent expressing the belief that inflation and interest rates will persistently rise in the coming year.

Additionally, nearly 70 per cent of respondents voiced concerns about the potential increase in the unemployment rate, and a significant portion shared worries about the impact of artificial intelligence technology on job opportunities.

The global consensus appears to be more optimistic regarding the year 2024. Almost 60% of respondents from around the world conveyed a positive outlook, expressing confidence in a more robust global economy in the coming year.

The respondents also attributed their optimism to the advent of the new year and a renewed atmosphere.

Respondents across the globe are positive in their outlook that the overall level of optimism for the future has seen an 8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

As the world looks forward to 2024 with hope and positivity, some Singaporeans continue to grapple with concerns that cast a shadow over their expectations for the upcoming year.

The Ipsos survey serves as a valuable tool for understanding the pulse of different societies as they navigate the complexities of an ever-changing global environment.

