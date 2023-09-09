5-enormous-asteroids-whizzing-past-earth-this-week

Earth is preparing to welcome five cosmic visitors between Sept 6 and 12.

However, fret not, as NASA assures us that these asteroids are merely passing through and pose no harm to our planet.

Large asteroids are coming

NASA’s Asteroid Watch dashboard has revealed that one asteroid, roughly the size of a house, and three others the size of planes, along with one the size of a bus, will gracefully journey past Earth.

First on the cosmic itinerary is asteroid JA5, which is set to appear on Sept 6, gliding within a mere 3.17 million miles from Earth. This house-sized celestial body, initially discovered in 2021, measures approximately 59 feet in diameter.

More asteroids

On Sept 8, two more celestial tourists, QC5 and GE, are expected to zoom by our planet. QC5, sized akin to a plane at 84 feet, was spotted this year, while GE, the bus-sized asteroid standing at 26 feet, debuted on NASA’s radar in 2022.

The cosmic parade continues with two more plane-sized asteroids gracing our celestial stage on Sept 10. Asteroid QF6, measuring 68 feet and flying within 1.65 million miles of Earth, will take its turn, followed by QE8, a colossal 170-foot asteroid soaring within a mere 945,000 miles of our planet’s surface.

According to NASA, the average distance between Earth and the moon stands at approximately 239,000 miles. The reassuring news is that none of these asteroids, despite their proximity, pose any threat to our planet, as none surpass the critical threshold of 492 feet in diameter, a fact confirmed by NASA.

While it may be tempting to worry, bear in mind that Earth had a similar close encounter in March when an asteroid between 140 and 310 feet in size passed safely by, an event that occurs only once every decade, according to NASA Asteroid Watch.

The Asteroid Watch dashboard, overseen by NASA, keeps a watchful eye on comets and asteroids making “relatively close approaches to Earth.” As we marvel at these celestial visitors, rest assured that Earth’s cosmic security team is on high alert, ensuring our safety as we continue our cosmic voyage.

