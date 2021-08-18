3-hour standoff ends as police enter woman’s house during drug bust

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The police entered a unit at Block 245 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Monday (Aug 16) after a three-hour standoff with its occupant, a woman who refused to open the door for them.

According to news reports, the 39-year-old woman even threatened to self-harm after the police asked her to open the door.

The woman was suspected of drug involvement, according to Shin Min Daily News.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) had come to the unit at around 3:20 in the afternoon to conduct an anti-drug operation.

Because the woman refused to allow them to enter the unit, several officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the Crisis Negotiation Unit and Special Operations Command, and the Singapore Police Force were also deployed to the building.

A person inside the unit was seen by the window. Because of the woman’s threats to harm herself, the SCDF set out two safety life air packs and the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team stood at the ready should the need arise.

After the lengthy standoff, police officers entered the unit, gaining access through a window.

Under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act, the woman was apprehended and taken into custody.

She is now being investigated by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Reporters from Shin Min Daily News also spoke to her neighbours. They said that police have had to visit the unit in the past.

The neighbours added that the woman’s husband has been working as a cleaning supervisor, is undergoing difficulty in supporting her and their two children. /TISG

